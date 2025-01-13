This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are looking to bolster their forward ranks this month and Slavia Prague winger Matej Jurasek looks set to make a switch for a fee of around €7 million.

With the Championship play-offs still within touching distance heading into the second-half of the season, Norwich will be one of a cluster of sides aiming to finish in the top six come the end of the campaign.

They have a number of wide players on their books already, but Norwich are looking to add further to the likes of Borja Sainz, Onel Hernandez, Lewis Dobbin, and Tony Springett.

After Kaide Gordon's limited involvement with Johannes Hoff Thorup's side in recent months, he has returned to Anfield, but it seems the Canaries have a replacement lined up as they have agreed a €7 million deal to sign Sparta Prague winger Matej Jurasek.

News of their interest first came via a report from Czech site iSport, which revealed that the Canaries were readying an opening bid of €6 million. The likes of Ante Crnac, Oscar Schwartau, and Emiliano Marcondes have operated slightly out of position in the first half of the season to fill the right-wing berth at various points.

Championship table (as it stands 13th January) Team P GD Pts 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 +5 39 8 Bristol City 26 +3 37 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30

The verdict as Norwich City close in on Matej Jurasek

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a fee of around €7 million has now been agreed and that a verbal agreement is in place for the 21-year-old wide forward.

We spoke to Football League World’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes about the situation and whether he believes that the club are overpaying or if it is a good deal for his side.

He said: "The Jurasek deal is something that is quite similar to the Crnac one.

"Where, no one really knows an awful lot about the player, and it's also a fair amount of money.

"It's not quite as much as Crnac, but is still a fair amount for a player that is a relative unknown.

"But I trust that Ben Knapper and JHT know what they are looking at.

"They are clearly not rushing into it, either, because this has been a link for a while now.

"They are trying to not overpay and to get it down to a level that is reasonable.

"If they think it's right? Then I'm okay with it."

Norwich City's recruitment is to be trusted

This wouldn’t be the first time that Norwich went out to a lesser-known league, spent a significant sum on a promising player, and reaped the rewards later on.

Gabriel Sara is a perfect example in recent years, while Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia have been similarly impressive signings from overseas in the not-so-distant past under different regimes.

They will be hoping that the Czech international can help them continue to close the gap on the top six over the coming months and fulfill his potential as a player in the long-term to be a real asset.

A left-footed right-winger, Jurasek has registered consistent goals and assists to his name both domestically and on the European stage. Before he has even turned 22, he has 32 goal contributions in 91 games for Slavia Prague.