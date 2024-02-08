Highlights Norwich City's sporting director, Ben Knapper, was well aware of the speculation surrounding David Wagner's future, but remained patient and calm.

The team's tough period earlier in the season, marked by injuries and poor results, now seems like a distant memory as Norwich City is just one point away from the play-off zone.

Knapper's decision to keep faith in Wagner has paid off so far, as sacking him may not have resulted in a much better outcome for the team in the long term.

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper has admitted that he was well aware of the noise surrounding David Wagner's future at the time of his arrival, speaking candidly to BBC Radio Norfolk.

The Canaries made a fairly strong start to the season, but injuries to the likes of Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent affected their fortunes, with the club winning just two of 11 league games between the start of September and the early stages of November.

That created a huge amount of speculation about Wagner's future, with supporters showing their discontent from the stands.

That month, Knapper stepped into his role earlier than expected and that raised suspicions of a potential sacking, but a 3-2 win away at Cardiff City may have played a huge role in saving Wagner's job.

A better run of form followed after that victory in the Welsh capital - and the Canaries are now just one point adrift of the play-off zone after their excellent win against Coventry City last weekend.

Championship Table (As it stands February 5th) Team P GD Pts 6 Hull City 29 5 45 7 Coventry City 30 12 44 8 Sunderland 30 8 44 9 Norwich City 30 3 44 10 Preston North End 30 -11 42 11 Watford 30 6 41 12 Middlesbrough 29 1 41

With their current league position in mind, that tough period earlier in the season seems like a long time ago now.

Knapper on Wagner's exit speculation: "Of course I was aware of the noise"

All of this speculation was being created around the time of Knapper's arrival - and it was a real baptism of fire for the former Arsenal man.

Reinforcing how tough that time was for Norwich's current sporting director, he told BBC Radio Norfolk: "The role of a sporting director a lot of the time, I think, is about trying to stay calm, think logically, try not to be influenced by conjecture or noise.

"Of course I was aware of the noise, I was in the stands and listening and you see things in the media as well that are hard to get away from at times."

Ben Knapper and others must take credit for David Wagner patience

It would have been easy for the board to cave in under pressure and sack Wagner.

However, it's clear that the Canaries need to be realistic about their aims this term.

They should be aiming for a top-six spot, but there are at least three teams who are stronger than them, so patience is required.

If the club had sacked Wagner, there would have been no guarantees that his successor would have done a much better job, so keeping faith in him has paid dividends up until this point.

Knapper could have become a popular figure by ordering the sacking of Wagner, even before he started his role, but he remained patient and calm.

This is a promising sign for the future - because Knapper looks set to be a key figure in the coming months and years. Firing the Canaries' current boss may have provided a short-term solution - but it probably wouldn't have helped in the long term.