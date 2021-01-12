Norwich City battling three top-flight clubs for 22-year-old title-winner

Norwich City are one of four clubs interested in signing left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan from Bodo/Glimt, a report from a print edition of Italian newspaper La Repubblica has claimed.

Bjorkan featured in every game for Bodo/Glimt last season as they claimed the Norwegian top-flight title for the first time in their history, and it now seems as though the defender is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere thanks to his exploits.

According to this latest report, Norwich are one of four clubs who are said to have shown an interest in the 22-year-old, as they look to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

As well as the Canaries, Premier League pair Leeds and Newcastle are also thought to be keen on Bjorkan, who is reported to be catching the attention of Serie A side Sampdoria as well.

As well as his success with Bodo/Glimt in club football, Bjorkan has also made 11 appearances for Norway at Under 21 international level.

There are currently just under 12 months remaining on Bjorkan’s contract with his current club, securing his future in Norway until the end of 2021.

The Verdict

This could certainly be a useful addition for Norwich.

Despite naturally being a midfielder, summer signing Jakob Sorensen has found himself playing at left-back regularly this season, suggesting they do need an extra option in that position.

Bjorkan is someone who could provide that for them, and it does seem as though he could be an affordable target for Norwich, given his contract situation in Norway.

However, the amount of top-flight interest there is in him could be exciting for the left-back, meaning it may not be easy for Norwich to pull this deal off.