Norwich City battling fellow Championship clubs to land 28-cap international

Norwich City are looking to sign keeper Orjan Nyland, who is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa back in October.

The Norwegian international, who has won 28 caps for his country, joined Villa in 2018 and played 23 games as they won promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

However, a combination of poor form and injury issues meant he struggled for game time after that, and he mutually agreed to leave Villa after the signing of Emiliano Martinez pushed him further down the pecking order ahead of the current season.

And, the Pink Un have revealed that he is now attracting interest from the Canaries, although they stress other Championship clubs are monitoring his situation.

Daniel Farke is keen on bringing in a new stopper after Michael McGovern suffered a serious hamstring injury that could end his season against QPR just over a week ago. That leaves Tim Krul, who has also had injury issues this season, as the only senior keeper at Carrow Road.

Youngster Daniel Barden was on the bench as Norwich beat Barnsley last time out.

The verdict

This would be a very sensible addition for the Yellows as they need senior cover for Krul, and Nyland fits the bill in many ways.

He is available on a free, so he won’t take up much of the budget and he is also ready to start immediately.

The major stumbling block will be the interest from other Championship sides, as they may be able to offer Nyland first-team football, which he won’t get at Carrow Road.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.