Norwich City striker Ashley Barnes has issued a heartfelt message to former Burnley teammate Jordan Beyer following the defender’s key mistake last weekend.

Barnes played with Beyer last season as the Clarets earned promotion back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

The Lancashire outfit were dominant champions as they earned 101 points to gain their place back in the top flight at the first opportunity.

However, Barnes departed Burnley at the end of the campaign, leaving at the end of his contract and signing for the Canaries.

Kompany’s side has struggled back in the Premier League, sitting 19th in the table with just four points from their opening 11 games.

What has Ashley Barnes said to Jordan Beyer?

Beyer issued a message to Burnley supporters apologising for his role in the team’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The centre back was bullied off the ball by Jordan Ayew, which put him through on goal to play in Jeffrey Schlupp for the game’s first goal.

“Very sorry to let you down today clarets, this was totally on me today,” wrote Beyer, via Instagram.

“Great effort from the rest of the lads and great support from everyone thank you.”

Barnes issued a response, which highlights his great leadership skills.

The striker offered an uplifting message to his former teammate, suggesting that he should stop blaming himself for mistakes.

“Never your fault my friend [Jordan Beyer],” wrote Barnes.

“Never want to hear you blaming yourself again!

“Stick together as a team you boys got this.”

Barnes made 39 league appearances for the Clarets last season, contributing six goals and three assists.

Since making the switch to Norwich, Barnes has featured seven times in David Wagner’s side and has scored twice.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich suffered yet another defeat last weekend, piling further pressure on Wagner’s position as manager.

The Norfolk outfit are 17th in the Championship table, sitting eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Wagner’s team has now gone six games without a win in the league, including five losses.

Injuries have hampered the squad so far this season, including a significant one to Barnes, but supporters are still expressing their disappointment with recent results.

Wagner is potentially running out of time to turn things around at Carrow Road, as further defeats could quickly spell the end of his time at the club.

Next up for Norwich is a trip to face Cardiff City on 11 November.

How big of a miss is Ashley Barnes for Norwich City?

Barnes’ last appearance for Norwich came in a 2-0 loss to Leicester City in September.

He played in each of the team’s first seven league games, in which they earned 16 points from a possible 21.

They have since earned one more point without Barnes in the squad, highlighting how big of a loss he has proven to be.

It is hoped that he will be back in the team soon, but a loss to the Bluebirds next weekend could be enough to cost Wagner his job.

This run of form certainly looks bad enough to cost the team a shot at a top six finish this year.