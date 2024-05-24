Norwich City's search for a new manager continues as preparations for the new Championship season are put on hold.

Following the Canaries play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United, it was announced that the club had sacked manager, David Wagner, despite leading his side to a sixth-placed finish in the division.

A number of prospective candidates have been drawn up to fill the vacant position at Carrow Road, with the East Anglia side hopeful of going one better next term and returning to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Norwich City manager latest

In the statement announcing Wagner's departure, Sporting Director Ben Knapper revealed that the club are hoping to make an appointment in the "near future", and a number of managers have been linked with the vacancy since the German's departure.

Former AZ Alkmaar head coach, Pascal Jansen, has been linked with a move to the Canaries over the last couple of days, while it was claimed by Football Insider that Norwich were in advanced talks to appoint FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

It is thought that the club's pursuit of former Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper, has ended after registering their interest in the Welshman. However, it has been reported that the 44-year-old was not interested in taking up the role in East Anglia.

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was also another name thrust into the mix following his shock sacking by the Tigers at the end of last season. The Times have reported that the 39-year-old could emerge as an option, but is thought to be not among the leading candidates at this stage of the recruitment process.

But one rumour that continues to gain traction involves former Reims manager, Will Still. According to Talk Norwich City and BBC Norfolk's Chris Reeve, Norwich have held discussions about the 31-year-old having left the French club by mutual consent at the start of May.

Still rose into the media limelight having taken over the Ligue 1 club last campaign, leading his side to a 17-game unbeaten run, but in doing so, was fined £25,000 every game due to not holding a UEFA Pro License.

Will Still's record as Reims head coach (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 65 25 19 21 38.46%

The 31-year-old has also been linked with the vacant managerial position at Sunderland, but the Canaries could hold a significant advantage in their pursuit for the highly-rated coach as pre-season edges ever closer.

Norwich may hold Arsenal advantage over Sunderland for Will Still

One interesting link that has emerged in Norwich's pursuit of Still has been the relationship he holds with the Canaries' Sporting Director, Ben Knapper.

Before taking up his current role at Carrow Road, the 36-year-old was the loans manager with Premier League side Arsenal, having previously worked as a football analyst with the Gunners.

And that connection could tie in neatly in with the appointment of the Belgian-born manager, given the pair have already conducted business together during Still's tenure at Reims.

Having been the assistant to former boss Oscar Garcia, the 31-year-old had a big say on the incomings at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, one of which was Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun.

The American arrived in France following an underwhelming loan spell with Middlesbrough the previous season, but would go on to flourish under the guidance of Still.

During the season, the 22-year-old would score 22 times in 39 appearances in all competitions, eventually leading to a move to Monaco during last summer's transfer window.

And that loan move could be the break Still needs to realise his dream of managing in England. Having built that relationship with a key figure at the football club, while also succeeding on his part, it bodes well for his chances of potentially making the switch to Carrow Road in the summer.

Knapper can regard the 31-year-old as someone he can trust, and while Norwich have often favoured to go with a more experienced figure in the dugout, they could opt for a different approach to ensure a return to the Premier League this time round.