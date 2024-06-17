Highlights Norwich City busy in summer transfer window with new manager and first signing.

Goalkeeper depth secure with Gunn and Long, opportunity for loan move for Barden.

Loan move could benefit Barden's development, prepare him for potential future role at the club.

It already looks of though it is going to be a busy summer at Norwich City before the start of the new season.

The Canaries have indeed got plenty of business done since the end of the 2023/24 campaign, when they missed out on promotion to the Premier League after defeat in the Championship play-offs.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has replaced David Wagner as manager at Carrow Road, while centre back Jose Cordoba has become the club's first signing of the summer transfer window.

There are though, plenty more areas of the playing squad in particular, that will need reinforcing before the window closes at the end of August.

One position though, where as things stand there is likely to be little need for any further addition for Norwich, is in the goalkeeping role.

Norwich City well stocked for goalkeeping options

Right now, the Canaries do seem to be well set in terms of the depth they have between the posts.

Angus Gunn has been the club's first choice in goal for much of the past two seasons in the Championship, becoming increasingly more reliable in that role.

Meanwhile, George Long was signed from rivals Millwall last summer, and also offers plenty of experience in the second-tier when called upon.

Both players also have contracts that secure their futures at Carrow Road for next season, meaning this does not look like a position where Norwich need to prioritise signings right now.

Instead, it could well be argued that the depth they have in goal, means the Canaries should be looking to follow up a recent contract agreement, with a temporary exit for another player.

A loan move could be good for Daniel Barden

Back in April, Norwich confirmed that another of their goalkeeper, Daniel Barden, had put pen to paper on a new contract, that secures his future at Carror Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Canaries, the 23-year-old has only ever made a handful of appearances for the club.

Indeed, previous stints out on loan have also seen his game time limited, while he has also had to overcome a battle with testicular cancer in recent years, forcing him to take a break from the game.

Daniel Barden senior club career record - stats Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Norwich City 4 5 1 Maidstone United 14 27 0 Livingston 1 1 0 As of 14th June 2024

So with this recently signed meaning there is no risk of Barden departing permanently any time soon if they do not him to, Norwich could be well advised to source him a loan move this summer.

Right now, the 23-year-old's lack of experience means it is hard to imagine he will get ahead of Gunn or Long in the pecking order at Carrow Road.

As a result, a loan move is likely to be the best way for him to get some much-needed game time under his belt, to aid his development.

With Gunn and Long on the books to provide options in goal this season, Norwich are obviously in a position where they do not need to keep Barden around as cover for that role.

However, it is worth noting that as things stand, both Gunn and Long are due to be out of contract with the Canaries next summer.

Related Norwich City: Marcelino Nunez transfer news emerges as club make move The Canaries are said to have rebuffed any advances from the Turkish side in their pursuit of Marcelino Nunez

Beyond everything else, it could therefore be worth them loaning out Barden this season, then they can assess whether he is fit to fill the void if one or both them leave at the end of the campaign.

Indeed, the game time a loan spell will get him, will ensure the goalkeeper is better prepared to step in at whatever point it is Norwich may need him in the future.

With that in mind, while there is likely to be plenty more incomings at Carrow Road this summer, one exit that it could also make sense to sanction is that of Barden, on a temporary basis at least.