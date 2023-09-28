Norwich City will be looking to bounce back from their 6-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle, but it won't be easy for them.

Having enjoyed a reasonably good start to the season, they have been hit with injuries, with both Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes being sidelined. Without Sargent, they may have coped despite the American's quality because Barnes is a superb and experienced player who played a big part in Burnley's promotion at the end of last season.

But not having both is a massive blow and their heavy defeat at Home Park will have affected their confidence. David Wagner now has the unenviable task of picking his side back up for tonight's clash against Fulham, before they head back home to face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Their clash against the Cottagers should be an entertaining one - but the main goal has to be promotion after they fell well short last season. Considering how difficult the league is now, last season was a major missed opportunity but their destiny is in their own hands.

Whilst Wagner will be in charge of what's happening on the pitch, other key figures will be taking care of off-field matters including finances. Speaking of money, we take a look at their annual wage bill and the highest-paid player at the club.

What is Norwich City's annual wage bill?

According to Capology, Norwich's estimated annual wage bill is £12.11m.

That's down from £26.46m during the previous campaign and it isn't a major surprise that the wage bill has decreased.

Sam Byram, Jordan Hugill, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Max Aarons are no longer at the club - and all of those players were estimated to be on sizeable wages.

Their former loanees including Marquinhos and Isaac Hayden aren't at Carrow Road either and although it's unclear whether the Norfolk outfit were paying all of their wages, they may have paid a chunk considering they probably weren't in the worst financial situation after just coming down from the Premier League.

But after failing to win promotion, the Canaries need to ensure that they are operating in a sustainable manner and continue to abide by the EFL's financial rules, something they are probably doing at the moment after selling Aarons, Krul, Bali Mumba, Milot Rashica and Andrew Omobamidele during the summer window.

Who is the highest-paid player at Norwich City?

Capology believes the highest-paid player at Carrow Road is Hwang Ui-jo on an estimated £45,000-per-week.

But the South Korea international is only on loan at Norwich from Nottingham Forest and it's not been confirmed whether Norwich are paying all of his wages.

Considering Forest may have been desperate to get him off the wage bill, they may have been prepared to pay a chunk of his salary to ensure he completed his temporary switch to Norfolk.

If Forest are paying some of his wages, Ben Gibson may be the highest earner, on an estimated £40,000-per-week.

That may come as a surprise considering he probably isn't the Canaries' most important player - but he signed for the club permanently after they had just won promotion in 2021 and they probably had the license to give him a bumper deal.