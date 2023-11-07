Highlights Norwich City's recent poor form has increased the pressure on head coach David Wagner, who insisted he won't resign despite fan anger.

Norwich City has announced a revised start date for incoming sporting director Ben Knapper, indicating a new direction for the club.

There are reports linking former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard as a potential replacement for Wagner, although his past managerial failures raise concerns.

Norwich City have been on a downwards slide of late and have now succumbed to four consecutive defeats.

The Canaries have not found a win in any of their last six Championship outings.

This woeful run of form has heaped pressure on head coach David Wagner.

Following Sunday's defeat to Blackburn Rovers, as reported by Eastern Daily Press, Wagner insisted he would not resign despite fans' understandable anger.

Amid the increasing pressure on David Wagner, Norwich City have provided an update on their incoming sporting director.

A club statement posted on Tuesday morning read: "Following a meeting with the club's board of directors, Norwich City can announce a revised start date for incoming sporting director Ben Knapper.

"Ben will now commence work in his role as the club's new sporting director at the Lotus Training Centre from Monday, November 13.

"The club's existing sporting director, Stuart Webber, will vacate his position following Norwich City's Sky Bet Championship fixture against Cardiff City on Saturday, November 11.

"The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Stuart for his hard work and dedication to the club over the last seven years, a period during which he oversaw two EFL Championship titles and promotions to the Premier League, as well as a transformation of the club's facilities at the Lotus Training centre.

"Continued progress on and off the pitch is what everyone at Norwich City wants and expects.

"The board acknowledges the frustration and concern in the club's recent on-field performances, but it remains together in its commitment to supporting its players and staff through this challenging period."

A new direction for Norwich City

The appointment of a new sporting director symbolises a shift in direction that Norwich City are embarking on.

As previously reported by BBC Sport, Knapper wasn't initially supposed to join the Canaries until November 27th.

This suggests that Norwich City are wanting to bring big changes in quickly.

Therefore David Wagner appears to be on borrowed time and we may see his dismissal come sooner than previously anticipated.

Who could Norwich City replace Wagner with?

The latest report from TeamTALK points towards former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Lampard would be a risky appointment for a Norwich team who desperately need consistency in order to start moving in the right direction again.

The former England player was deservedly dismissed from his last two permanent managerial posts at Chelsea and Everton.

It is arguable that the Toffees would be in the Championship right now if it wasn't for the fact that they sacked Lampard and replaced him with Sean Dyche in January.

In addition to this Frank Lampard was unable to achieve his goal of promotion with Derby County when he last managed in the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign as the Rams lost the playoff final to Aston Villa.

Perhaps hindsight shows us that Lampard should have won promotion that season due to the presence of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori who have both gone on to be top level players for two of European football's biggest clubs in Manchester United and AC Milan respectively.