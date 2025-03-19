This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Angus Gunn’s future is sure to be a major talking point for everyone involved with Norwich City over the next few months, with the goalkeeper’s current deal at Carrow Road set to expire this summer.

The former Manchester City man has come out to the press to state that he has had no communication with the club over a new deal, sparking doubts over his future with the Norfolk side.

The Scotland international has played the majority of games for the Canaries this season, but has missed the last two outings due to a hamstring injury, with George Long and Vicente Reyes featuring between the sticks in his absence.

With a big decision to make regarding the glovesman’s future at the club this summer, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Norwich fan Zeke Downes to get a supporter’s take on what City should do in the off-season.

Norwich City urged to take Angus Gunn action as contract decision looms

With the player himself confirming that no action has been taken regarding his future at the club, Gunn’s four-year stint as a Canary could well be coming to an end this summer.

The 29-year-old has played over 100 games for the club after joining permanently from Southampton in June 2021, having also spent the 17/18 season on loan at the club from Manchester City.

The son of former City great Bryan, Angus has followed in his father’s footsteps to don the gloves for the Canaries, but the statistics don’t paint a great light on his current situation at the club, with Downes happy to see him depart the club this summer.

When asked about the goalkeeping scenario, City fan Zeke said: “With Angus Gunn it is a bit of a difficult one, because he is obviously a Norwich boy and his dad is a legend at the club.

“We had him here on loan previously and we loved him, he started off really well here and he was really good last season as well, but now he has stopped all of that.

Angus Gunn's 2024/25 Norwich City stats (FBRef) Appearances 29 Goals conceded 36 Goals conceded/90 1.26 Clean sheets 4 Save % 66.0% As of 17/3/25

“Statistically, he is the worst goalkeeper in the league for actually preventing goals, which is the main reason he is in goal, so you need to take that with it as well."

Angus Gunn numbers may spell the end of Norwich City stint

As Downes alluded to, the underlying numbers of Gunn’s season make for grim reading, with the Scot having the lowest save expectancy of any Championship goalkeeper who has played more than 20 matches this season.

According to FBRef, the former Stoke City loanee has allowed 5.9 more goals than he should have done this season, which will have had a major impact on Norwich’s promotion push earlier in the campaign.

A save percentage of 66.0% also does nothing to help his cause, with one out of three shots that come his way ultimately ending up in the back of the net, while only the Plymouth Argyle pair of Conor Hazard and Daniel Grimshaw have a lower clean sheet percentage than Gunn’s 13.8%.

As Long and Reyes haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory in Gunn’s absence, Downes believes recruitment needs to be focused on the last line of defence this summer, with a safe pair of hands likely to help any sort of promotion push in the next campaign.

Zeke continued: “If he is going to carry on being like this if he signs a new deal, we are going to be letting in a lot of goals.

“So I would move on, I think we need to get two goalkeepers really, but I think it will only be the one.

“We need a goalkeeper who is actually going to make saves, and even if our defence makes mistakes, then the ‘keeper can come to their rescue.”