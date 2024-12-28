This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City are reportedly interested in bringing Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik to Carrow Road in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the 27-year-old could be in line for a move to the Canaries, with his contract at Norwegian side FK Haugesund expiring imminently following the end of their season earlier this month.

With Norwich and Angus Gunn seemingly in a stalemate over his contract, it is looking more and more likely that he may leave Carrow Road, potentially as early as January, with Johannes Hoff Thorup showing an interest in the Norwegian shot-stopper instead.

With his Haugesund contract due to expire at the end of 2024, a move to England looks to be just a matter of time for Selvik. He revealed recently that he would be leaving Haugesund, amid interest from an unnamed Championship club which, according to Nixon, is believed to be Norwich.

Angus Gunn verdict delivered amid Norwich City interest in Egil Selvik

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes was asked for his thoughts on the links to Selvik, amid the form of George Long in the absence of Gunn, and whether he is concerned at losing the latter without a new contract agreed so far this season.

He said: "I'm not surprised that we're being linked with a 'keeper.

"It's looking like Gunn isn't going to be offered a new contract.

"Even if he was, I've never really been 100% sold on him, either.

"Last season, he was good; this season, he's dropped off a lot.

"But then, obviously, George Long is pretty bad, so there is no one there to really challenge Angus Gunn.

"At least when Tim Krul was here, there was a bit more competition there.

"So I'm not surprised at the talk of Selvik, and I would imagine that we are going to be getting in another goalkeeper.

"Be that now, or at the end of the season."

Norwich City's goalkeeper issue could be resolved in the next few weeks

Long failed to impress during his spell covering an injury to Gunn earlier in the season, while youngster Archie Mair is yet to taste a level of football higher than League Two, so Selvik may well be a necessity in January.

With Gunn's contract due to expire at the end of the season, despite Hoff Thorup revealing to the Pink Un in October that discussions are “always ongoing” with him, Norwich need to be stronger defensively, and bringing in a new goalkeeper who perhaps has more control over his backline will help them with that. .

Norwich have struggled with consistency this season, which doesn't help when chopping and changing in goal so often. Selvik is a year younger than Gunn, and with the possibility of bringing him in for free, it will not come at a great cost for the club financially as well.