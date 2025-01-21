Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion have taken an interest in St Gallen striker Willem Geubbels.

This update comes courtesy of Sky Sports, who believe the Championship trio are interested in a potential loan move for the 23-year-old.

West Brom are yet to make a single signing during this window, with the Baggies' managerial process likely to have contributed to that.

Norwich, meanwhile, have moved to recruit Lewis Dobbin and Matej Jurasek, whilst also sealing a permanent switch for Anis Ben Slimane.

All three teams are believed to be interested in Geubbels, who has been a valuable player for his current side this season.

The Frenchman started his professional career at Lyon, and he even spent time at Monaco, where he ended up going out on a loan spell to Nantes.

Having failed to make much of an impact back in his home nation, the 23-year-old made the switch to his current team back in January 2023.

He registered eight goals and five assists during his first full season at the Swiss side - and has been able to build on that this season.

Willem Geubbels's 2024/25 campaign at St Gallen (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 9 Assists 2 (As of January 21st, 2025)

Establishing himself as a regular scorer for St Gallen, he has done enough to earn himself interest from elsewhere, with a move to England potentially on the horizon for the forward.

Leeds have been linked with a move to Geubbels, having sent Joe Gelhardt on loan to Hull City during this window.

Patrick Bamford is also out injured at this stage, so a move for the forward may have made sense, with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph potentially needing extra competition.

But Leeds Live journalist Isaac Johnson believes there's no truth to those links with the Frenchman.

Norwich and the Baggies could potentially be in the mix for the forward though, with Sky Sports reporting that both are interested in the 23-year-old.

Norwich City and West Brom should be looking for a prolific scorer

With Josh Maja (pictured above) out of action for a while, Albion need a replacement, and Geubbels could be a particularly good signing because of this.

Karlan Grant, Daryl Dike and Devante Cole are other options when they're fit.

But Dike has spent much of his time at the club out of action with injuries and Cole hasn't made much of an impact since his move to The Hawthorns.

Norwich could also benefit from having an extra forward at their disposal.

Key attacking players like Jonathan Rowe, Adam Idah and Gabriel Sara all departed during the summer - and having someone like the St Gallen man could allow them to climb the table.