Norwich City and Sunderland set to miss out on transfer target to Leeds United

Free agent goalkeeper Joel Robles is set to link up with Premier League outfit Leeds United, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 32-year-old is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract at Spanish top-tier club Real Betis.

Previously spending time at Everton before his departure for his home nation in 2018, this spell at Elland Road won’t be his first in England, though he will be hoping to get more game time under his belt in West Yorkshire than he was able to at Goodison Park.

However, that may be difficult considering Illan Meslier is Jesse Marsch’s first-choice option between the sticks and looks to be a long-term stopper for the Whites, though Robles could force his way past Kristoffer Klaesson in the pecking order.

A shot-stopper is much-needed though with Kiko Casilla being released – and former Watford man Ben Foster had previously been linked with a move to the top-tier side after his time at Vicarage Road came to an end.

They have opted to recruit Robles though, potentially handing Norwich City and Sunderland a blow with both thought to have been weighing up a move for the experienced Spanish stopper before this latest development.

The Verdict:

He could have been an excellent addition for the Black Cats, with Anthony Patterson potentially needing someone with more experience in the top two tiers of English football than Alex Bass has at this stage.

It does feel as though they require a third keeper to ensure they have enough depth and quality in this area, something that will be particularly important considering this is their first season back in the second tier.

Someone like Robles could have pushed Patterson to new levels, both with the competition he would provide and the expertise he could have passed on to the new stopper at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of the Canaries, they probably don’t need a new keeper that will be number one or understudy considering they already have Tim Krul and Angus Gunn at their disposal, two capable players that are suitable in the second tier.

Unless one of them goes, it wouldn’t make sense to recruit Robles because he may become third-choice – and that wouldn’t exactly be a great career move for the player either.