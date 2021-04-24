Norwich City and Southampton targeting transfer move for 24-year-old

Norwich City and Southampton are interested in signing Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate, according to L’Equipe via the Pink’Un.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League, and even though they will want to end the season as Champions, Daniel Farke will now be casting one eye on the summer.

According to L’Equipe via the Pink’Un, Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate is a player on the Canaries’ radar. There is also said to be interested from Southampton, Atalanta and AS Roma.

Kouyate is a centre-half by trade, but he can also operate in defensive midfield or at right-back.

The 24-year-old has made 22 appearances in the French Ligue 1 this season, starting 19 times. The defender also has six caps for the Mali national team.

Kouyate is believed to be valued at around £4.5million and has another three years left on his contract over in France.

Norwich look set to turn Ben Gibson’s loan move from Burnley into a permanent one, but further depth is needed if Farke’s side are to avoid history repeating itself and they go straight back down next season.

The Verdict

I think Norwich definitely need to bolster their defensive ranks and Kouyate would be a positive addition.

He’s caught the eye over in Ligue 1 and looks to be a strong, powerful, quick defender.

If you play in a Daniel Farke side, you need to be good on the ball too. His ability to play in midfield should serve him well as a ball-playing defender at Carrow Road in my view.