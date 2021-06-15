Norwich City and Southampton are leading the race to secure a move for Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong this summer with Rovers willing to sell, according to Football Insider.

Armstrong is a player that is in-demand this summer following his excellent individual performances for Rovers last term in the Championship that saw him fire home 28 league goals in his 40 appearances.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Everton are potentially interested in making a move for the prolific forward this summer with the Toffees having scouted the 24-year-old last season.

While West Ham have also been repeatedly linked with a potential swoop for Armstrong over the last few months with the Hammers keen to add to their attacking options ahead of next term.

However, according to the latest report from Football Insider, Norwich and Southampton are now the two clubs that are registering the most interest in signing Armstrong this summer. The two Premier League clubs are hoping to secure his signature ahead of other top-flight rivals.

It is believed that Blackburn are prepared to sell him this summer for a fee of around £15 million because he is entering into the final year of his current contract and they do not want to lose him on a free in another year’s time.

The verdict

Armstrong looks very likely to be leaving Blackburn this summer and it now seems that they will be willing to sell him for a very reasonable valuation of £15 million. That is a fee that would surely be attractive to potential suitors for a player that scored nearly 30 goals in the Championship last term and is still a player with room to be developed over the next few years.

Norwich would be a very good potential destination for Armstrong because the Canaries are a side that creates plenty of chances for their attacking players. You could see him flourishing under Daniel Farke and he could be a perfect addition to their squad as they target Premier League survival next season.

While Southampton will also be a very appealing potential club for him to join because they have a strong record of getting the best out of talented players such as the 24-year-old. He might well be an ideal replacement for the Saints to bring in should they lose their talisman Danny Ings during the summer transfer window.