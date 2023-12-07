With plenty of attacking talent on their first-team books going into the 2023-24 season, Norwich City decided to loan out one of their top prospects in a bid to give him more experience of senior football.

That prospect was Abu Kamara, who last season played three times for the Canaries in the Championship, and those outings came at the end of the 2022-23 campaign after his sparkling form for City's under-21's.

In the Premier League 2, Kamara netted 13 times in just 15 appearances, showing that he was ready to make the step up to men's football for the following season at the age of 20.

Related What is the current situation with Josh Sargent at Norwich City? We looked at the latest news on Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as he continues his recovery from injury.

And in July, he was able to land a temporary switch to one of League One's big-hitters in the form of Portsmouth, with head coach John Mousinho adding the versatile attacker to his final third options.

Abu Kamara's Portsmouth form in 2023-24

Kamara of course was not guaranteed to make the step up to senior football and make an immediate impact, but he has settled into his season at Fratton Park quite nicely.

The forward only started one of Pompey's first four league matches, but since starting against Stevenage in late August, Kamara has been in Mousinho's first 11 in all but two League One contests since.

Kamara bagged his first senior goal and assist against Peterborough United in September, and whilst he has only managed to add just one more league goal and assist to his tally, the 20-year-old has been a threat from mainly the left flank.

Abu Kamara's Portsmouth League One Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big Chances Missed 3 Big Chances Created 4 Shots Per Game 1.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1 Fouled Per Game 0.8 Touches Per Game 30 (Stats Correct As Of December 7, 2023)

The youngster has also made an impact in cup matches, with two goals scored in the EFL Trophy and an assist bagged in round one of the EFL Cup against Forest Green Rovers.

Kamara's impact has not gone unnoticed however, with clubs taking a look at the attacker during his time at Portsmouth.

Premier League and Bundesliga outfits keen on Kamara

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple clubs are keeping tabs on Kamara ahead of the January transfer window.

And one of those is Premier League side Brentford, who have been smart when it comes to recruiting young talent in the last few years.

The Bees are believed to have been monitoring Kamara for a while and that perhaps stems from his fantastic record in the under-21's Premier League over the last couple of years.

Joining Thomas Frank's side in the running however are Freiburg, who currently sit in eighth position in the German Bundesliga table.

German clubs are starting to bring more and more British talents to their country, and Kamara could be the next to make the transition if they get their way.

Kamara's Norwich contract expires in the summer of 2025 though, so it is perhaps important that the Canaries hierarchy get the youngster tied down to a new deal before his head can be potentially turned.