Norwich City and Middlesbrough join Nottingham Forest in transfer chase

Norwich City and Middlesbrough have reportedly registered their interest in signing Loic Mbe Soh according to Le Parisien.

It had previously been reported that Nottingham Forest were keen on reaching an agreement with French giants PSG over a deal for the defender.

Soh has one year remaining on his contract with PSG, and it is claimed that talks between the defender and the club have stalled in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has featured for the PSG first-team, and made his debut in May 2019, but has struggled for regular minutes with Thomas Tuchel’s side in recent months, which might not come as a surprise given the options that PSG have available to them.

A move to Carrow Road could be tempting for Soh, with the Canaries preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Whereas Middlesbrough will be eager to find a positive run of results to kickstart their season in the best way possible, when fixtures get under way this weekend.

Boro finished 17th in the Championship table last term, in a league campaign that was frustrating for the club’s supporters to endure, with their side struggling for consistency in their performances.

Neil Warnock is clearly keen to add to his squad in the near future, as he looks to make the necessary additions to his squad as they look to stay clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict:

He’s got plenty of options to choose from.

Soh is clearly highly-rated by PSG, having featured for the first-team earlier in his time with the club, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to depart.

I find it hard to believe that he’d get the regular game time he needs with Nottingham Forest or Norwich City, so I think that Middlesbrough will be the best club for him.

They often play a defensive three, so he’d fancy his chances of forcing his way into Neil Warnock’s plans if he signed for the club.