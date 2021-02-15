Norwich City and Lewis O’Brien: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Norwich City are pushing for an instant return to the Premier League, and it appears the recruitment team are already making plans for that potential scenario.

That’s after The Sun revealed that the Canaries will battle with Brentford and Burnley for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien.

The energetic midfielder has been a real bright spark for the Terriers since breaking into the team last season, and his form is catching the eye.

Whilst the Yorkshire outfit would be reluctant to sell, they may not be in a position to resist should a sizeable offer come in.

And, here we assess the latest with the Yellows’ interest in the 22-year-old…

What do we know so far?

We know from reports that Norwich are keen on the player, and we also know that O’Brien is very talented.

In terms of his style of play, he would appear to be the ideal fit for Daniel Farke, because he is technically sound, and plays with a real determination and hunger.

Of course, the major obstacle will be the interest from elsewhere. The update states that Brentford and Burnley are monitoring the youngster, and a lot could depend on what division all three clubs are in next season. So, that’s something to check in the summer, when it appears O’Brien may have a big decision to make.

Is it likely to happen?

If Norwich win promotion, you’d have to say they have a good chance.

That’s because the club will have the funds to do deals from promotion, the player will surely jump at the chance to play in the top-flight, and Farke will need a new midfielder.

Plus, he seems to fit the exact type of signing the Canaries look to make, in that he is young, can improve and could be sold on for a significant profit down the line.

A failure to win promotion makes this far less likely, due to the interest from rival clubs, and the fact Norwich may not want to splash out if they remain in the Championship.