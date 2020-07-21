Norwich City and Fulham among clubs showing interest in midfielder

Norwich City and Fulham are among a host of clubs interested in signing Clermont Foot midfielder Brandon Baiye, according to the Telegraph.

Fulham will be looking to switch places with Norwich ahead of next season, with the Cottagers well in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Norwich, meanwhile, will be looking to regroup and return to the top-flight as soon as possible, after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last week.

Reports claim that Norwich, Fulham, Genk and Levante are interested in signing Clermont midfielder Brandon Baiye, who has caught the eye over in France this term.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Club Brugge in Belgium before moving to Clermont in the summer, making 10 appearances in his senior career.

Baiye has made seven appearances for Belgium’s Under-19 side, too, and his style of play has been compared to that of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Baiye has another two years left on his deal at Clermont, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by another year, but it remains to be seen whether interest from England plays a part in deciding his future.

The Verdict

Baiye looks be a real talent who could be a good signing for either Norwich or Fulham this summer.

He’s only 19 years of age but he has looked bright on the international stage for Belgium’s under-19s, and a move to England could be the making of him.

Norwich and Fulham both need to add depth to their midfield for the long-term, and Baiye could be a useful option.