Norwich City and Burnley eyeing Bundesliga transfer swoop

Norwich City and Burnley are eyeing a transfer swoop for Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Championship clubs are chasing a loan deal for the versatile 20-year-old.

Bogarde has played as a central defender and a defensive midfielder during his short career so far and it appears both Dean Smith and Vincent Kompany are keen to add the youngster to their ranks.

Melayro Bogarde came through the youth system at Feyenoord before making the move to Germany in 2018.

Upon his arrival at Hoffenheim, he went straight into their under-17 side and has progressed through to their first team squad, making 16 senior appearances for the side.

Last season, the Dutchman also had a brief spell back in his homeland on loan with FC Groningen.

During that period, Bogarde made seven appearances in the Eredivisie.

Both Norwich and Burnley have taken different approaches following their relegation’s back to the Championship.

Norwich have stuck with Dean Smith in the dugout and have made just four signings so far.

Meanwhile, Burnley now have Vincent Kompany in charge, and have completely refreshed the playing squad with 11 new signings so far.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one for both clubs.

Bogarde does not have a tremendous amount of senior experience, but clearly both clubs see something in him that means they want to bring him in to bolster their squad this campaign.

At 20-years-old he still has plenty to learn, but, perhaps his versatility is the key selling point.

A season in the Championship getting regular football could do his development wonders, so this is potentially one you can see Hoffenheim sanctioning