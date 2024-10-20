After a 13-year spell in English football between 2006 and 2019, Martin Olsson developed a reputation as a reliable defender at both Premier League and Championship level, and was always a popular figure at every club he played for.

Olsson joined Blackburn Rovers' academy as a youngster back in 2006, quickly becoming a first-team player at Ewood Park, and he also had a successful spell with Norwich City afterwards.

His career in English football came to an end in the summer of 2019 when he was released by Swansea City, and despite being around for what seems like forever, he's still going strong in his homeland with Swedish giants Malmö.

However, it's Blackburn and Norwich where the best days of his career were spent, and he's still fondly remembered by supporters now.

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City supporters will share Martin Olsson feeling

Olsson had begun his career with Swedish side Hogaborgs BK, before Blackburn, who were an established Premier League side at the time, signed him for their youth academy in 2006.

He made his first-team debut for Rovers back in August 2007 in a UEFA Cup qualifying fixture against Finnish side MYPA, and while he struggled for Premier League games during the rest of that campaign, it was clear that the club saw him as a potential star of the future, and he was voted Blackburn's Young Player of the Year for the 2007/08 season.

After making 15 appearances in all competitions during the 2008/09 season, he made his real Premier League breakthrough during the 2009/10 season, playing 21 games, and he became a regular in their starting XI over the next couple of seasons.

Olsson was utilised at both left-back and left midfield, and despite being a defender, he showed he had an eye for goal during his time at Ewood Park.

However, he was powerless to prevent his side from being relegated during the 2011/12 campaign, and after a season of Championship football, he completed a move back to the Premier League with Norwich City.

Considering he'd been signed as an unknown youngster, Olsson did exceptionally well at Ewood Park to become a first-team regular in the Premier League, and none of the Rovers' faithful could have any complaints about his move back to the top-flight.

He became a mainstay at left-back for Norwich in his first season at Carrow Road, starting 33 games in the Premier League, but he was unable to help them stay in the division, and they were relegated after finishing 18th - Olsson's second relegation.

However, he helped them make an immediate return to the top-flight the following season when they defeated Boro in the play-off final, with Olsson playing 45 times that season, including the full 90 in all three of the play-off fixtures.

The 2015/16 season was a tad more difficult for the defender, and he started just 20 of their Premier League games as Norwich were yet again relegated from the Premier League, and frustratingly meant that Olsson had been relegated three times.

That was to be his last full season at Carrow Road, and after a decent start to life in the Championship, Swansea City brought him back to the Premier League, forking out £4million for his signature in January 2017.

Olsson would have been frustrated with the two relegations he endured at Carrow Road, but despite that, he was a good servant to the club, and could always be trusted to put in a solid performance.

Martin Olsson is still going strong at the age of 36

Olsson had a decent spell at Swansea and was a regular starter in the Premier League, but he suffered a fourth relegation from the top-flight in 2018, and left the following summer.

He returned to Sweden after leaving Swansea City, and five years on from his return to his homeland he's still going strong at the age of 36.

Olsson had brief spells with the likes of Helsingborg and Hacken, before joining arguably the biggest club in the country, Malmö, in 2021.

Martin Olsson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Blackburn Rovers 2006-13 142 4 13 Norwich City 2013-17 129 4 9 Swansea City 2017-19 75 2 2 Helsingborg 2020 25 0 6 Hacken 2021 12 2 2 Malmö 2021- 92 2 5

This has given the veteran the somewhat unexpected chance to play in the Champions League and Europa League, playing in all six of his side's Champions League games during the 2021/22 season.

His contract at Malmö expires on the 31st December 2024, and after just five league starts last season, it remains to be seen whether he'll have his contract renewed, but he's certainly still got a lot to offer the game.

His days at Blackburn and Norwich City may feel like a long time ago now, but those were some of the best days of Olsson's career, and he'll be fondly remembered for his time in English football.