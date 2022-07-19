Norwich City allow player exit

Norwich City have allowed Josh Giurgi to depart the club and join Shelbourne in Ireland, as reported by The Irish Sun.

The 20-year-old had yet to make a single league appearance for the Canaries, instead featuring predominantly for their reserve and youth teams.

He featured heavily for them over the course of the last three seasons, eventually making 46 appearances for the Norwich reserves. However, he has not been able to break into the first-team picture and with the side reshuffling again this summer, they have now allowed the player to leave.

He will now head to Ireland and to Shelbourne for a new challenge, where he will be hoping to get much more frequent first-team action. At just 20-years-old he has plenty of his career left but having not featured much during his teens, he will be eager to get going with his new side.

Before this transfer deal, Norwich had allowed Giurgi to head to Shelbourne to try out for them on a trial basis. Having clearly impressed the head honchos at the club, they have now decided to turn that original deal into a permanent one and will be bringing him to Ireland on a full-time basis.

It is a country though that will be familiar to the player, with the winger himself from Ireland and having featured for his country’s reserve teams too. Now, he will get the chance to impress and show what he is all about as a player in his native country going forward.

The Verdict

Josh Giurgi won’t be familiar to many and there won’t be too many Norwich fans who will be desperately sad to see the player leave.

That’s because they haven’t really had chance to get to see the player in action, with the 20-year-old never really able to break into the first-team fold. He’s had no league games with the club and hasn’t had the chance to really show how good he could potentially be in England.

Now, he is heading back to Ireland to try and get his career kickstarted. Actually playing some games would be good and would be the first step, with the player having to make do with merely reserve outings during his time with the Canaries.

Now, the player can dream about actually getting involved in competitive action and being potentially involved in the first-team with Shelbourne.