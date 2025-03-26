Norwich City's bid for a Championship play-off place was hit hard before the international break, with Johannes Hoff Thorup's side suffering back-to-back league defeats after two successive draws.

With just one win in their last eight matches, the Canaries look confined to a mid-table finish in the second tier and their dream of a return to the Premier League looks to be all but over with the gap to sixth-place West Bromwich Albion now at eight points.

Frustrations have grown at Carrow Road during this time, with the team finding it increasingly more difficult to keep strong defensively, with clean sheets a rare sight to behold in Norfolk and this has put a further reliance on their attacking stars to find the back of the net.

Now 13th in the Championship, Norwich's focus will already be turning to the summer and improving the squad ready for next season and another push for the top six. However, they may have to compete in 2025/26 without one of their key stars.

Latest Josh Sargent development will have Norwich worried

Josh Sargent's future at Carrow Road has been a hot topic for the Canaries for a number of months, with the American proving to be the crucial cog in Thorup's machine.

But, a lack of Premier League football is going to be a major issue if they plan on keeping hold of the striker in the summer and Leeds United are already circling and keeping tabs on the 25-year-old as they look to return to the top flight.

Sargent is reportedly valued at between €15-20 million (£12.6-£16.8 million) by the Canaries, which would arguably represent a light outlay for a striker of his talents.

However, nothing is decided yet and the ex-Weder Bremen man has commented on what his future holds.

"I think there will be a few options this summer if something were to happen," he explained, via Leeds Live.

"It's a decision that me and my wife are gonna have to make together, and whatever makes the most sense for our family, as well as my career."

Although he has not explicitly said whether he will stay or go, the fact that he believes there is a decision to make is alarming for Norwich, and supporters will be extremely concerned that they will lose their most consistent attacking ace once this season comes to an end.

Nottingham Forest are also showing signs of interest in Sargent, and with their lofty ambitions at the top of the Premier League, keeping hold of the player could be near impossible if the Reds do go on to make a move.

Josh Sargent Norwich City 2024/25 stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 24 (21) Minutes played 1875 Goals (assists) 12 (5) xG 10.49 Shots (on target) 49 (24) Pass accuracy 81.7% Chances created 22 Dribble success 36.8% Touches (in opposition box) 530 (85) *Stats correct as of 25/03/2025

Norwich could slide down the league table next season if they are not careful

Thorup has kept the Canaries well out of danger of relegation this season, and the focus has mainly been on the top six, but without Sargent and with the possible threat of losing Borja Sainz in the summer as well, the team could easily slide down the league table.

There has not been enough significant quality across the pitch for Norwich in 2024/25, and this was proven when their American star was out injured throughout the end of last year and they slid away from the play-off places into mid-table.

Losing Sargent on a more permanent basis would be hugely significant for the Canaries and finding a quality replacement will be incredibly tough despite the likelihood that they will receive a decent fee for the 25-year-old.

Replacing ready-made quality in the Championship is near-impossible at times, and Norwich will have their work cut out in the summer if they do end up reluctantly selling their number nine.