Highlights Abu Kamara's standout season with Portsmouth in League One sets him up for a promising future with Norwich City in the Championship.

Kamara's impressive goal contributions and performance highlight his potential to excel at a higher level in the EFL and beyond.

Interest from top-flight clubs underscores Kamara's talent, making him a valuable asset that Norwich should prioritize keeping for the upcoming season.

Most players will have the one season in their career that really springboards them on to future success, and we have just witnessed that sensation happening for Abu Kamara.

The Norwich City star has been a revelation on loan for Portsmouth in League One this year, with his consistent brilliance helping John Mousinho’s side claim the third tier title and with it secure a return to the Championship.

With 18 goal contributions during his time at Fratton Park, the 20-year-old has proven himself to be an outstanding performer in the EFL, and looks set for a bright future ahead if he is given a chance at Carrow Road.

The Canaries will have been keeping a keen eye on his progress down on the south coast, and will be well aware of what he can produce in a side that thrives going forward, leaving him in with a shout of getting regular first-team football in Norfolk in the next campaign.

Jamal Lowe Norwich City transfer must be in jeopardy after Abu Kamara performances for Portsmouth

Kamara’s eight goals and ten assists were fundamental in Pompey’s triumphant campaign, and there is no reason why the young talent can’t do exactly the same for a City side in the second tier if David Wagner’s side don’t reach the Premier League through the playoffs.

His trickery, vision, and eye for goal have been evident week in, week out, and leaves question marks over the Canaries’ supposed interest in AFC Bournemouth man Jamal Lowe.

Related Ipswich and Norwich receive transfer boost as Middlesbrough priority becomes clear The striker has emerged as a target for some of the divisions top clubs, but one has reportedly pulled out

A number of clubs are said to be keen on the former Wigan Athletic man this summer, with his contract set to expire at the Vitality Stadium following the conclusion of his current loan deal with Swansea City.

Norwich are joined by East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town in their pursuit of the striker, while the Swans would love nothing more than to seal the deal to keep the striker in Wales on a permanent deal.

The forward has netted nine times in 34 matches for Luke Williams’ side this season, and has been a regular name on EFL scoresheets since making the move from non-league Hampton and Richmond Borough to Portsmouth in 2016.

There is no doubt that the signing of the Jamaica international would add a level of quality to the Canaries’ squad ahead of the next campaign, but there is no reason why Kamara can’t do the same, with the youngster one of the standout players in the third tier.

Kamara won’t have to look too far for inspiration when it comes to City academy graduates producing the goods for the first-team, with fellow youth team star Jon Rowe catching the eye time and time again in a yellow and green shirt this season.

Abu Kamara 23/24 Portsmouth League One stats Appearances 46 Starts 37 Goals 8 Assists 10 Shots/90 1.58 Source: FBRef

The 20-year-old has netted 13 times in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, with his flair and energy in the final third helping his side complete a sensational turnaround in their season, with just a handful of defeats this calendar year seeing them march up the league standings.

There is no reason why Kamara can’t do the same in the following campaign, and if the East Anglians manage to keep hold of the likes of Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara there will be plenty of talent seeping through the Canaries’ frontline.

Top flight clubs said to be monitoring progress of Norwich City’s Abu Kamara, Norwich City contract information

It speaks volumes that there have been top flight clubs said to be interested in signing Kamara over the past six months, with Brentford said to be keeping tabs on him in the Premier League, as well as German side Freiburg.

Championship title-winners Leicester City are also said to have expressed an interest in bringing the 20-year-old to the club, as well as Steven Schumacher’s Stoke City.

With plenty of clamour over the young star’s future, it is plain to see that he should be given a place in the starting lineup for the Canaries at the earliest opportunity, and Wagner will immediately see the benefit that his skill and ball-carrying skills will add.

The Norfolk-side should be looking to tie the star down to a lengthier deal this summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the next campaign, and the last thing they would want is for the highly-rated talent to leave the club for free.

In terms of signing Lowe, City should be turning their attention elsewhere for now; with Rowe, Sara and Sargent flourishing and Kamara adding extra firepower, they have plenty of options to keep the rest of the division on their toes if they are in the second tier again next season.