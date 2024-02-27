Adam Idah is open to making his stay at Celtic permanent at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the Norwich City forward is willing to make the permanent switch to Parkhead this summer.

Idah is currently on loan with the Scottish giants, where he is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his important performances in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Idah has contributed four goals in four games since joining the club in the January transfer window (all stats from Fbref).

This includes match-winning braces against Motherwell and Hibernian, overturning 1-0 deficits in both cases.

Adam Idah transfer latest

It is believed the potential to compete in the Champions League is seen as something that greatly interests the Ireland international.

The 23-year-old is already close to matching his goal tally in the league for Norwich this season during his time in Scotland, despite making 24 fewer appearances, having scored six in 28 in the Championship before his exit.

Celtic have not negotiated an option to buy clause in the deal to sign Idah on a temporary basis, and it remains to be seen whether the club would be willing to pursue a permanent deal.

But Idah would be open to the opportunity to extend his stay with the Scottish Premiership side beyond this season.

He has started two of his four league appearances, and is quickly winning over supporters who were initially sceptical of his arrival.

Adam Idah transfer value

It has been reported that Idah could be available for as little as £3 million this summer if Norwich do look to offload him.

Idah came through the ranks of the Norwich academy, and has gone on to be recognised as an Ireland international.

But his time at Carrow Road could come to an end in 2024, despite being contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

If he continues his impressive goal-scoring form then that could have an impact on his transfer value, or even convince the Canaries that the striker is worth keeping around instead of selling.

Norwich City league position

It may also depend on what division David Wagner’s side is competing in next year, with the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

The Norfolk outfit currently sit seventh in the second division table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Wagner’s team is unbeaten in their last five league games, which has seen them climb the table to within one place of the top six.

Next up for the Canaries is a home game against Sunderland on 2 March.

Idah is excelling in Scotland

It comes as no surprise that Idah would be open to staying at Celtic given how well his start to life at the club has been.

Four goals in four appearances is an impressive return, and one that will surely have his new team interested in keeping him around.

The opportunity to play for major honours and in Europe will be enticing for someone like Idah, who has not tasted Champions League football before.

If Norwich are open to a sale this summer, then this is a deal that could make a lot of sense for all parties.