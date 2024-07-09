Norwich City striker Adam Idah has informed his club that he would like to leave to join Scottish Premiership club Celtic, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Idah, who came through the youth system at Carrow Road, hasn't quite been able to shine regularly for the Canaries during his time at the club.

However, he had the opportunity to kickstart his career when he made the move to Celtic Park, joining Brendan Rodgers' side on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

But with the Scottish club not having an option to buy the striker, they now need to negotiate a fresh agreement to secure his signature, having seen him impress during his temporary spell.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 campaign at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

This may not be an easy task, with the player's contract not expiring until the summer of 2028.

He is also just one of a number of players who could be sold by the Canaries this summer, following their play-off heartbreak against Leeds United back in May.

Gabriel Sara, Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent could all attract plenty of interest in the coming weeks, with all three managing to shine in Norfolk during the 2023/24 season.

Sara was arguably the Canaries' most important player, Rowe burst onto the scene and Sargent enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring at an impressive rate despite sustaining an injury during the early stages of the term.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of the trio depart Carrow Road this summer, with Johannes Hoff Thorup likely to be desperate to retain his key first-teamers ahead of their opening day clash against Oxford United.

Rodgers' side have been trying to strike an agreement to take the player back to Celtic Park, with the club previously having a bid rejected. This offer was thought to be in the region of £4m-£5m.

But last week, the Daily Record reported that a deal for Idah was edging closer, but he is yet to put pen to paper on a permanent agreement north of the border.

In a potential attempt to try and push a deal through, it has now been reported by Pete O'Rourke that the player has informed officials at Carrow Road that he would like to return to his former loan club.

Norwich City may be keen to see Adam Idah in action during the pre-season period

Norwich may be keen to keep hold of the player beyond the end of the summer window.

With Idah still in the early stages of his career and his contract not expiring until 2028, the Canaries should be looking to take a firm stance on the striker.

Although it's not ideal to keep an unhappy player, Thorup could potentially keep Idah satisfied by giving him the opportunity to secure a decent amount of game time next term.

Both Sargent and Idah could be in the starting lineup - and the pair could be a deadline combination up front following Idah's confidence-boosting loan spell.

Losing him now would be a big shame for the Canaries, who could richly benefit from having him at their disposal next term.