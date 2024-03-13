Highlights Adam Idah has found success at Celtic, almost averaging a goal per game, boosting his confidence.

Idah's potential permanent move to Celtic might be delayed based on Norwich's summer business involving Josh Sargent.

If Idah continues to perform well and secures a title for Celtic, fans may push for his extended stay at the club.

Adam Idah's fresh start away from Norwich City has gone extremely well as he looks to win a domestic double with Celtic before the end of the season - but whilst he could make a permanent switch to the Glaswegian giants in the summer, his future may depend on further Norwich business.

The Irishman struggled to fully nail down a first-team spot at Carrow Road after coming through the youth ranks and with an admittedly poor goal tally, Celtic came calling for his signature - which has worked wonders for all three parties. Idah looks to have his confidence back, Celtic have a goalscorer who is averaging almost a goal per game and Norwich's valuation of their starlet has risen.

But any notion of a potential permanent move to Celtic Park could be put on hold - with other interest in some of Norwich's current attacking contingent.

Why Adam Idah's move could depend on Norwich City's summer business

Whilst Celtic reportedly have an option to bring Idah to the club at the end of his loan spell, any move could hinge upon Norwich's summer business - which may result in Josh Sargent exiting the club.

Sargent has been arguably Norwich's most consistent player since his move to the club in the summer of 2021, and with 12 goals in just 17 Championship games this season, he's proven to be a class above the rest, with the Canaries only losing twice since the turn of the year.

Sargent has been linked with the likes of Brentford, as they prepare for former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney to depart the club this summer given interviews he's conducted throughout the season - and whilst a £30million price tag has been touted for the American striker, Norwich simply would not be able to afford to lose two strikers in the summer window in the form of both Idah and Sargent.

Ashley Barnes is still under contract at Carrow Road until the end of next season, whilst Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is on loan - but they'd have to at least make the Dutchman's spell permanent and sign one more striker before they could be at the very least content with how their forward ranks line up heading into next season - with even more of an impetus to replace the duo if they are promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.

How Adam Idah is faring at Celtic this season

Coming into a side that was beginning to falter under Brendan Rodgers, Idah had lots to do to endear himself to the Parkhead faithful. Making his debut in a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen just two days after he moved north of the border on loan, Idah grabbed an assist - and just seven days later, turned the hero when his brace downed Hibernian where he was welcomed with open arms to the Celtic support.

Since making his debut, it’s been five goals and one assist in just eight outings for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions and in doing so, he’s relegated usual starting striker Kyogo Furuhashi to the bench - which could offer fans hope that he will stay in their ranks beyond next season.

Adam Idah - record for Norwich by season Games Goals 2019/20 16 3 2020/21 17 3 2021/22 21 1 2022/23 27 3 2023/24 34 7

Kyogo hasn't been at his best this season and quite simply doesn't fit Brendan Rodgers' preference for a physically-adept striker, which we saw with Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard in his last stint at Celtic Park and, to an extent, Luis Suarez at Liverpool.

If Idah keeps his form up and either wrestles the Scottish Premiership title from Rangers' or a Scottish Cup before his loan spell finishes, fans will likely want him to stay on in the east end of Glasgow.