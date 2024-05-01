Highlights Norwich City are eyeing Jamal Lowe as a potential free agent signing to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Lowe's pace and clever runs make him a valuable addition, but he may not be a direct replacement for Josh Sargent due to different skill sets.

If Norwich stays in the Championship, Lowe could be a solid addition, but a move to the Premier League might not be the best fit for him.

Norwich City are reportedly set to compete for the signing of Jamal Lowe this summer.

According to TBR Football, the 29-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Championship sides.

Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough have also been mentioned as potential next destinations for the AFC Bournemouth forward, who has been on loan at Swansea City.

Jamal Lowe's Bournemouth future

Lowe is out of contract at the end of the campaign, meaning he will be free to discuss terms with new clubs once his deal comes to an end.

Lowe has contributed nine goals and three assists for the Swans from 34 appearances in the Championship this season (stats from Fbref).

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Lowe could potentially be a replacement signing for Josh Sargent…

Jamal Lowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.36 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.26 Shots 1.98 Assists 0.12 Expected assists (xAG) 0.10 npxG + xAG 0.36 Shot-creating actions 1.74

Jamal Lowe could be a good Adam Idah replacement

Declan Harte

The signing of Lowe could depend on what the future holds for Adam Idah, as much as it does for Sargent.

As a replacement for the US international, it wouldn’t be the most inspiring signing ever.

If Sargent left, Norwich would need someone else on top of Lowe to replace him in the squad given his importance to David Wagner’s squad.

While Lowe has had a solid campaign in an underwhelming Swansea side, he is 29 and has only hit double figures in the Championship once before in his career, three years ago.

It would be a much more enticing signing for supporters if he was replacing Idah, who is excelling on loan at Celtic at the moment.

This would mean Lowe would be brought in as a squad player, and would be competing for game time with Ashley Barnes, which would be a greater balance to their attacking options.

As a free agent signing, this would be quite a low-risk move and could allow the Canaries to make a profit on Idah and then invest that money elsewhere.

The club’s promotion battle will also have an impact on their transfer business.

It’s difficult to see Norwich pursuing a move for the former Portsmouth forward if they do earn a place in the Premier League, as that kind of step up in level would be too much for the Jamaica international.

Ned Holmes

I don't see Jamal Lowe as a like-for-like replacement for Josh Sargent, if I'm honest.

Both can play as a central striker but they have fairly different skill sets and I'd assume that Norwich City are looking at Lowe for what he can add to their forward line, rather than as a replacement for Sargent.

The 29-year-old has got pace and can make really clever runs in behind but he lacks the physicality that the American number nine offers and isn't as much of a natural finisher. He would work better alongside Sargent in the side or indeed as a replacement for Adam Idah should he sign permanently for Celtic.

If the Canaries are a Championship team next season then bringing him in on a free transfer would represent a really good piece of business and likely a satisfying one if they can beat out rivals Ipswich Town.

Should they win promotion to the Premier League, then you'd question whether Lowe would still be a good fit. The Championship looks to be his level and the way he quickly fell out of favour after Bournemouth went up is evidence that he's been deemed not up to the top flight in the past.

There are plenty of reasons why Norwich should be pursuing Lowe but the Bournemouth forward is not a direct replacement for Sargent and cannot be viewed as one should he depart.