Highlights Adam Idah has skipped Norwich City's pre-season trip to Austria and faces disciplinary action for his absence.

Despite interest from Celtic, Norwich can take a strong negotiating position with Idah's contract lasting until 2028.

Norwich needs to resolve the Idah situation promptly to avoid any distractions as they approach the new season.

Adam Idah has failed to fly out with Norwich City's first-team squad for a pre-season trip to Austria.

That information was revealed by the Canaries' boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who has admitted that the striker will now face disciplinary action because of his absence, speaking to journalist Paddy Davitt.

The forward's future at Carrow Road has been uncertain all summer, having impressed north of the border with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

He was loaned out by the Canaries during the January transfer window - and it's a move that certainly paid dividends for the Republic of Ireland international - who played a big part in allowing Brendan Rodgers' side to win more silverware.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

However, his contract at Norwich doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and with Thorup's side in a very strong negotiating position at this point, they don't need to let go of him.

With Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele both being sold last summer, that could put Norwich in a position where they don't need to sell any of their key assets this summer, with the likes of Jonathan Rowe, Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent all likely to attract plenty of interest between now and the end of the window, along with Idah.

Celtic are thought to have retained an interest in the player, something that comes as no surprise considering how much of an asset the forward was in Glasgow during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

They are even thought to have had a £4m bid rejected for the 23-year-old, who is seemingly desperate to make an exit.

Adam Idah fails to show up to Norwich City camp

The Irishman hasn't turned up in Austria, with the rest of the Canaries' squad taking the flight there without him.

Unsurprisingly, he is now set to face disciplinary action for his failure to show up, with Thorup stating: "We have rules and everyone has to stick to them".

The Norfolk side's boss also went on to admit that he thought the Scottish side's interest in his signature had probably played a part in the 23-year-old's decision not to link up with his team in Austria.

Related Norwich City react to Galatasaray’s bid for Gabriel Sara Sara has been the subject of a bid, but he doesn't look set for an exit from Carrow Road right now.

Norwich City need to sort out Adam Idah situation quickly

The Canaries can't let this situation hang over them for long - and that's why two options need to be considered.

The first option would be to sell him - and that probably wouldn't be a bad idea considering the player may not be committed to the Canaries' cause - although the club should look to generate a decent amount for him.

Secondly, Thorup could have a one-to-one with the striker to sort out the situation and give the player more motivation to play for the Canaries.

Whatever happens, the situation needs to be sorted out before Norwich's opening day game against Oxford United, who are likely to be a strong opponent at the Kassam Stadium following their promotion from League One.

The Canaries can't afford to let this situation drag into the new season.