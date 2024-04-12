Highlights Adam Idah has refused to rule out a permanent move to Celtic this summer.

The Canaries forward is on loan at Celtic Park currently, scoring six goals in 11 matches so far.

Idah is contracted to Norwich until the summer of 2028.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has refused to rule out a permanent move to Celtic this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Scottish giants on loan during the January transfer window, with it later reported that the deal did not involve any option or obligation to purchase.

Since then, Idah has performed well for the club, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 11 club appearances, with just six of those coming as a starter.

Idah very nearly found himself the match winner in the Old Firm derby last weekend, netting an 87th minute goal to put Celtic 3-2 ahead, but Rangers found a late equaliser.

Adam Idah to Celtic latest news

Naturally, Idah's strong performances for Celtic has led to calls for the club to sign him permanently in the summer.

To add to this, it was previously reported that Norwich City would be willing to part ways with Idah for £3 million this summer. At this price, former Celtic and Norwich striker Chris Sutton believes it would be a steal for the Scottish side. However, more recent reports claim that things are more complicated.

Indeed, Football Scotland report that Norwich are waiting to see how their loan player Sydney van Hooijdonk does at Carrow Road before they commit to selling Idah. Currently, the 24-year-old is goalless in seven Championship appearances, albeit all have been from the substitutes bench.

Furthermore, the same outlet have stated that the Canaries are also waiting to see what division they will be in next season before making a firm decision on Idah. David Wagner's side sit sixth in the Championship at present, occupying the final play-off position and therefore still have a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 season so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Norwich City 34 7 1 Celtic 11 6 2 Total 45 13 3 Stats correct as of 12/04/2024

Adam Idah discusses potential Celtic transfer

Given all of the above, Idah was quizzed about a potential permanent move to Glasgow from the Canaries this summer in a recent press conference.

Idah was certainly coy over a potential move, but failed to rule out turning his loan spell into a permanent stay north of the border

"I don't know what's gonna happen, I haven't thought about it yet, what's next for me," Idah explained to Football Scotland when quizzed on a summer move to Celtic.

"Like I've said I'm enjoying my football here now and trying to finish the season on a high.

"Then who knows, we'll see."

Adam Idah's Norwich City contract

Whatever Idah's wishes may be come the end of the season. ultimately, it will be Norwich City that have the final say on what is next for the 23-year-old.

That is because last year, the forward put pen to paper on a new contract at Carrow Road, tying himself down until the summer of 2028.

This means Idah will still have four years remaining on his deal when the summer arrives, meaning Celtic, or indeed any other club that wish to sign Idah, will simply have to pay what Norwich are demanding or move on.