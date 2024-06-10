Highlights Adam Idah didn't give much away when asked whether he wanted to return to Celtic.

Despite potential interest in Idah, Norwich City are not interested in letting him go permanently this summer.

The striker's success at Celtic could benefit Norwich next season, making him a valuable asset to retain.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has refused to take a set stance on whether he would like to return to Celtic this summer, speaking to the Daily Record.

The Republic of Ireland international came up through the Canaries' youth system and has spent the vast majority of his footballing career there, but was allowed to make a loan move to Celtic Park during the January transfer window.

It was unclear how the forward was going to progress, having failed to assert himself as a regular goalscorer at Carrow Road.

But he became a key player under Brendan Rodgers during the second half of last term, scoring a respectable number of goals and helping his former loan club to win both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup, scoring in the final of the latter competition against Rangers.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

It has been reported by Football Insider that Rodgers' side would like to recruit him permanently, but it's unclear whether they will be able to negotiate a deal with the player's contract at Carrow Road not expiring until the summer of 2028.

With the player having four years remaining on his current deal, the Canaries are under no major pressure to cash in on him at this stage and Football Scotland have reported that the Championship side have no intention of letting him go permanently at the moment.

The Irishman spoke fondly of his former club, but it's clear that he is uncertain about where his future lies at the moment.

He told the Daily Record: "Celtic is a massive club and built off the fans.

"Playing games like the Cup Final, and scoring the winner, I'm sure the fans will appreciate it and I appreciate them just as much.

"I'm still contracted to Norwich and have four years left there. I'm still going back to Norwich as it stands, I haven't really thought too much about it.

"I spoke briefly to Norwich about when I'm coming back. It's difficult at the start of the window as it's coming up to our summer holidays and we're on internationals right now.

"I've never been in this situation before and don't know much about how it works. We're on internationals right now and that is my main focus. Then I’ll get a holiday or two in and see what happens."

Pressed further about whether he would like to re-sign for the Scottish Premiership giants, the striker continued: "Look, I'm still at Norwich and I have four years at Norwich. They are my parent club and I don't know what's going on."

Norwich City could benefit from taking another look at Adam Idah

Other Norwich players, including Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe, could be the subject of interest this summer.

And this is why Idah shouldn't be transfer-listed, even if they need to cash in on a key player or two to balance the books.

The Irishman could be a real asset next term after gaining confidence north of the border - and this is a key reason why Idah shouldn't be offloaded just yet.

The 23-year-old will also be hungry to do well next season and he could thrive under a new manager.

He could be like a new signing - and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on next term if he stays at Carrow Road.