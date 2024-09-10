Norwich City have endured a mixed start to life under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, with one win, two draws and one loss to their name after four games played.

Hoff Thorup would have been somewhat fearful of heading into the international break without a Championship win under his belt, but thankfully for the Danishman, the Canaries defeated Coventry City 1-0 during the final weekend of August.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window played witness to some high profile departures from Carrow Road, with last season's star man Jon Rowe joining Marseille on loan in a deal which includes an obligation to buy for the Ligue 1 side, whereas fellow academy product Adam Idah signed for Celtic on a permanent basis for a fee of £9.5m, as per Sky Sports.

Idah previously joined Celtic on a loan basis during the latter half of last season, and scored nine goals, as well as creating two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Adam Idah 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats as per FotMob Appearances 15 Starts 5 Shots 30 Shots on target 18 Expected goals (xG) 7.13 Goals 8 Pass accuracy % 72.6 Chances created 6 Expected assists (xA) 0.62 Assists 2

Idah is yet to score this season

Since making a permanent switch to Celtic Park on 15th August, the Ireland international is yet to hit form for the Glasgow giants, but he should be forgiven for that as he has made just two appearances, and just one start in the Scottish Premiership so far this campaign.

Idah's first appearance back in green and white came just three days after he signed for Brendan Rodgers' side permanently, as he was introduced to the action on the hour mark during a 3-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup.

The 23-year-old's first, and so far only, start of the season for Celtic was on 25th August as his side dismantled St Mirren 3-0 in the Premiership.

However, the striker himself did not enjoy a particularly fruitful afternoon as he had just two shots, while he also missed a big chance, according to FotMob.

Rodgers' men went on to demolish Old Firm rivals Rangers 3-0 on home soil in their next league outing, but Idah was only brought on as a substitute in the 77th minute, by which time his side had already established their three-goal lead.

Idah is enjoying life at Celtic Park

The former Canaries man expressed his delight at returning to Celtic Park, and upon signing for the Glasgow Giants, he wrote on Instagram: "Honey... I'm home.

"Can't wait to see you all soon."

The forward subsequently posted after making his second debut for Rodgers' side: "Thank you all so much for the warm welcome!

"So good to be back & come away with the W!"

The best is yet to come for Idah

The Canaries academy product has not yet hit the ground running at Celtic Park this season, but last campaign he showed the Glasgow outfit just how valuable he can be.

After signing for the Bhoys on loan last winter, Idah scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership, more than he had ever managed for the Canaries during a singular Premier League or Championship season.

There is no doubt that Rodgers and co have already seen the best of Idah last season, which is epitomised by the fact that he scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of the Scottish FA Cup Final clash with bitter rivals Rangers last season.

The Irishman also scored against the Gers in the 87th minute during a dramatic 3-3 draw back in April, which further proves his ability to score in key moments.

While Idah is yet to discover his finest form so far this campaign, he has shown the best form of his career to date in Celtic colours, and it seems like only a matter of time until he starts firing again.