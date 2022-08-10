Norwich City ace outlined as Manchester United transfer solution

Norwich City star Max Aarons has once again been mentioned in the same breath as Manchester United as Erik ten Hag seeks further reinforcements this summer.

The Canaries full-back has attracted transfer interest from Old Trafford previously, and now, Sky Sports have suggested that the 22-year-old could be someone the club take another look at this summer.

As per Sky Sports News’ Melissa Reddy, Aarons could become ‘a possible solution’ as the club target the right-back position after a poor showing against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The club have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot on the books at present, but with the latter’s performances at Old Trafford having been unconvincing, and the former linked with a move away, Erik ten Hag is eyeing reinforcements.

Reddy is coy on the matter, though, writing that it ‘remains to be seen’ how their [Man Utd] interest develops.

Max Aarons is a talented young player and somebody that has been eyed by club’s in the Premier League previously.

Everton were most recently linked with a move for the young full-back ahead of the season, however, reports claim they face competition from German sides Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Aarons has started both of Norwich City’s Championship games so far this season, scoring the equaliser at home to Wigan Athletic last weekend.

The Verdict

With no concrete claims about their interest, this seems like more of a suggestion than anything else, but you do have to question whether a respected reporter would speculate in such a way if they ddin’t know a thing or two going on behind the scenes.

Aarons is certainly a talented player, and given their current options at right-back, a move for the full-back does not seem like a reach for Man Utd at present.

There is clearly plenty of clubs who would like to acquire his signature this summer, and having been promoted with Norwich from the Championship twice before, you could argue that he does deserve a chance at top-flight football elsewhere.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Norwich would surely have to consider letting him go should a sizeable offer arrive, although, much of this will likely depend on the willingness Aarons has shown with regards to extending his contract at Carrow Road, or whether he will simply run it down.