This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Abu Kamara has been unable to cement his place as a key part of the Hull City squad since making the switch from Norwich City last summer.

It was reported by journalist Nick Mashiter in the summer that a deal of £4.5 million was agreed between the two Championship sides for his sale, with the deal being done on deadline day.

The winger has made 23 appearances in the league since arriving at the MKM Stadium, including 17 starts.

He has contributed two goals and two assists, with the Tigers fighting against relegation to League One this season.

Abu Kamara - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 23 (17) 2 (2) Stats Correct As Of February 24, 2025

Norwich City transfer verdict issued on Abu Kamara six months on

When asked whether the club got the better of this £4.5 million deal, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes agreed.

He believes that Kamara never showed he was good enough to compete at the level needed by the Canaries, and that his performances for Hull have not caused him to change his mind.

“I think with Abu Kamara it was a case of he has the potential and the talent, but something there that’s not quite lined up,” Downes told Football League World.

“The fact we’ve got £4.5 million, we’ve definitely got the better end of the stick.

“Because that’s a lot of money really for a player that’s relatively unknown, and he’s not played enough, especially at this level, to prove that he is actually good enough.

“It is a shame when academy players leave, but if he wasn’t up for it, and now he doesn’t look like he’s doing very well at Hull either, then £4.5 million we’ve done very well with that I think.”

Ruben Selles's side is currently 20th in the Championship table, while Norwich are 10th, with 14 points separating the two sides at this stage of the season.

Norwich City did incredibly well to secure £4.5m for Abu Kamara deal

Kamara played well in League One last season, and was a major factor to Portsmouth gaining promotion to the Championship.

However, he has not been able to have the same impact at Hull so far, and the team’s struggles this year can be attributed to poor recruitment.

A deal worth £4.5 million is a lot for Norwich to receive for someone that was never particularly part of their first team plans.

This shows the value of maintaining a strong academy system, as even players who don’t become first team players can still have a big impact at the club.