Portsmouth are reportedly preparing a bid for Norwich City winger Abu Kamara as they look to strengthen ahead of their first season back in the Championship, but John Mousinho has somewhat poured cold water on the idea.

Pompey are set to submit an offer for Kamara this week, according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke.

The 20-year-old starred during a loan spell at Fratton Park last season, as Portsmouth won the League One title with 97 points.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 Portsmouth Stats (all comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 52 10 11

It is no surprise that head coach Mousinho would be keen on a return for the exciting winger, even after landing the services of Josh Murphy too, as he will want his squad to be stronger than it was last season after making the step-up into the Championship.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho discusses Abu Kamara reports

Mousinho has made it clear throughout the transfer window so far that he will not rule out a Fratton Park return for Kamara this summer.

Pompey kicked off their pre-season friendly fixtures with a 3-1 win against local non-league outfit Gosport Borough on Tuesday night, and Mousinho spoke with the BBC after the game.

The 38-year-old admitted he was aware of the report that Pompey were preparing a bid, but cooled speculation surrounding the potential transfer.

"In terms of bids being prepared, I did see the story. I think all we have to do is write down a figure on a piece of paper and send it...so no, there's none of that," Mousinho told the BBC.

"I'm afraid, and I know that it is something the fans are really excited about, but at the moment there is no movement there.

"Abu is having a good pre-season so far with Norwich, and he played the other day when they played Northampton on Saturday.

"So yeah, nothing in either of those at the moment."

The other player that Mousinho referenced in his quotes was Karamoko Dembele, who is the subject of an offer from Portsmouth,

according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

It appears as though the Pompey boss wants to keep his cards close to his chest regarding any impending offer for Kamara, perhaps out of respect for his current club, who are running the rule over the attacker during pre-season.

Portsmouth may need to cut down winger options if Abu Kamara is to returnPortsmouth have been in the market for new wingers for most of the summer, and it was reported that they wanted three new signings during this transfer window to strengthen their options out wide.

So far, Pompey have brought in Josh Murphy on a free transfer from Oxford United and Sam Silvera on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, so there should be room for one more winger to be added to the squad before the opening game of the season against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Blues also have Paddy Lane, Callum Lang (who has played more in the number 10 role), Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte in their ranks, although amid the latest links to Kamara and Dembele, it is unlikely that all of them will be in the first team picture next season.

While Mousinho did not confirm that Portsmouth were readying a bid for Kamara during his interview on Tuesday night, he seemed to have been tracking the youngster's progress during pre-season, and given their success together at Fratton Park last season, it would be no surprise to see an offer be submitted this week.