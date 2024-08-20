Norwich City winger Abu Kamara has handed in a surprise transfer request at Carrow Road with just 10 days remaining of the window.

That is according to BBC reporter Nick Mashiter. Kamara has been a player of interest for many clubs this summer, including Hull City and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The winger was on loan at Portsmouth last season and helped guide them to the League One title. John Mousinho's side were reported in mid-July to be preparing a bid for Kamara, but nothing has come of it since.

More recent reports have linked the 21-year-old England youth team international with Hull and Celtic.

Kamara may not be the only young English winger to leave Norwich this summer, as Marseille have submitted a third bid for Jonathan Rowe, according to The Telegraph's John Percy.

More to follow...