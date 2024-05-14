Highlights Norwich City awaits fate in Championship play-off with potential star Jon Rowe to be a key player.

Abu Kamara, a promising forward, set to bolster Norwich's attack next season with Championship experience.

Kamara can step up as an alternative to Rowe, showcasing potential in either Championship or Premier League.

Norwich City remain unsure of the league they are playing in next season.

The Canaries are currently preparing for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Leeds United on Thursday, following a goalless draw in the first leg, leaving it all to play for. David Wagner and his men will have to be at the top of their game at Elland Road in order to get a victory over Leeds and progress to the final at Wembley.

One man that Norwich will be relying on in Thursday's clash is young winger, Jon Rowe. The 21-year-old has been highly valuable for Wagner's side this season, when fit, and he has the opportunity to become a Norwich hero on Thursday by putting on a good performance.

Rowe's 12 league goals this season in just 25 starts made him one of the Canaries' most influential stars in the Championship, but if they do fail to achieve promotion to the Premier League, they may have to say their goodbyes to the youngster.

His contract has just one year remaining on it, and with big clubs likely to be interested in the summer, it is very possible that Rowe will depart if Norwich do not make the Premier League. The 21-year-old is already believed to have rejected a move to Serie A side, Lazio, in January in the hopes of a move to England's top flight.

Regardless of whether Rowe remains a Norwich City player next season, there is an alternative option for Wagner to select, and he is capable of being just as good.

Abu Kamara will be an exciting addition to Norwich next season

The 20-year-old has been with the Canaries since the age of 10, but this season he has made a name for himself in League One, on loan at Portsmouth. It is no secret that John Mousinho's Pompey set League One alight this season, finishing as champions on 97 points, and loanee, Abu Kamara, played a big part in this success, with an impressive 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

In fact, just one player ended the season with more goal contributions for Portsmouth than Kamara, as the side achieved automatic promotion back to the Championship. To the despair of Pompey supporters, Kamara will return to his parent club this summer and undoubtedly play a huge role in their 2024/25 season, regardless of the league they are in.

The Norwich academy product has been one of League One's most exciting forwards this season, and his stats suggest he is more than capable of performing at a higher level, especially in the Championship.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 League One stats, as per Fotmob Starts Goals Shots Shots on Target Assists Chances Created Successful Dribbles 37 8 59 20 10 43 57

Kamara has shown that he can be a real handful for defenders in the third tier, but now he is ready to prove himself in the second tier, or even the top-flight, should Norwich get promoted.

An ideal Jon Rowe alternative

Regardless of whether Jon Rowe remains at Carrow Road or departs ahead of next season, Norwich already have their alternative option waiting in the wings.

If the Canaries fail to achieve promotion, they may well be parting ways with Rowe who has shown why he is capable of playing top-flight football next season, but luckily Kamara seems the perfect replacement as both possess similar attacking qualities. There is no denying that Rowe's goals will be missed, but Kamara has offered a lot more than just goals, albeit in the division below, so Norwich have every right to remain excited.

On the other hand, if Norwich win the play-offs, and subsequently earn promotion to the Premier League, it is highly likely that Rowe will remain a Canary for at least one season. Even if this does happen, Kamara should still get the chance to show what he is made of against the biggest clubs that England have to offer, at a level where that little bit more quality in reserve is probably needed.

The youngster would most likely be a squad player in the top flight at this stage, but if he is given the right number of opportunities to blossom and run at defenders, he can really begin to prove himself at Carrow Road. Kamara is just 20 years of age and has the world at his feet. The 2024/25 campaign could be crucial for him, whether it is in the Championship or the Premier League.