Highlights Norwich City's form has declined in recent weeks, putting pressure on manager David Wagner.

Several players, including goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Daniel Barden, are out of contract at the end of the season.

The performances of defender Ben Gibson and midfielder Adam Forshaw will need to improve significantly for them to earn new contracts.

It has been a turbulent start to the season for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries were among the early frontrunners in the second tier this campaign, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City on Saturday, and they head into the international break sitting 16th in the table, six points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Wagner's immediate focus will be guiding his side up the league, but the German is facing some big decisions over the coming months, with a number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

We looked at which Norwich players are currently leaving on a free next summer, and whether the Canaries should keep or release them.

1 Jon McCracken

Goalkeeper McCracken joined the Canaries from Hamilton Academical in 2016, but he is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

McCracken has previously had loan spells with Bohemian, Stevenage and Dundee, and he joined League Two side Accrington Stanley on a temporary basis in September.

At 23 years of age, McCracken needs to be playing regular football, and with Angus Gunn and George Long ahead of him, he is unlikely to receive that at Carrow Road, so his departure could be the right move for all parties.

2 Daniel Barden

Goalkeeper Barden arrived at Carrow Road from Arsenal in January 2019.

Barden has made four senior appearances for the Canaries, and he has spent time out on loan at Bury Town, Livingston and Maidstone United.

The 22-year-old is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for Wales at U21 level, and Norwich are likely to take up their option to extend his deal for a further year.

3 Ben Gibson

Defender Gibson initially joined the Canaries on loan from Burnley in September 2020, and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, he made the move permanent for £8 million in July 2021.

Gibson was a regular for Norwich this season until he sustained a foot injury which will keep him out until Christmas, but supporters had questioned whether he deserved to keep his place in the team after a number of unconvincing displays.

The 30-year-old is a vastly experienced defender at Championship level, but his performances will have to improve significantly if he is to earn a new contract.

4 Danny Batth

Defender Batth made the move to Carrow Road from Sunderland on deadline day after surprisingly falling out of favour at the Stadium of Light, despite winning the Black Cats' Player of the Year award last season.

Batth has struggled for game time since his arrival in East Anglia, making his first start for the club against Cardiff on Saturday in the absence of Gibson and Shane Duffy.

The 33-year-old is a solid and reliable option to have in the squad, and his leadership qualities will be incredibly useful in the dressing room, so he should be offered an extension.

5 Dimitris Giannoulis

Defender Giannoulis initially joined Norwich on loan from PAOK in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer.

Giannoulis has been the Canaries' first choice left-back this season, providing two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions so far, and he won the club's Player of the Month award for September.

The 28-year-old revealed in July that he was open to talks about extending his stay at Carrow Road, and given his impressive performances this campaign, it seems likely Wagner will want to keep him.

6 Sam McCallum

Defender McCallum arrived at Carrow Road from Coventry City in January 2020 for £3.5 million.

After spending time out on loan with Coventry and Queens Park Rangers, McCallum established himself in the Canaries team last season, making 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 23-year-old's game time has been limited so far this campaign, with just three of his six appearances coming in the league, and with Giannoulis ahead of him in the pecking order, he could move on next summer.

7 Jacob Sorensen

Midfielder Sorensen joined Norwich from Esbjerg in July 2020.

Sorensen played a key role to help the Canaries to the Championship title in the 2020-21 season, but he is yet to feature this campaign due to injury.

The 25-year-old was a regular under Wagner in the second half of last season, and the German will likely be keen to retain him.

8 Adam Forshaw

Midfielder Forshaw made the move to Carrow Road in August after his release by Leeds United.

Forshaw has struggled to establish himself in the team so far, with most of his eight appearances coming as a subsitute, and he has frequently been left out of the squad altogether.

Unless the 32-year-old can force his way into the starting line-up, he is unlikely to be offered an extension.