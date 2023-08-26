Highlights Norwich could target Teden Mengi, a young defender who needs regular game time to continue his development and benefit from senior-level football.

Bashir Humphreys, a highly-rated Chelsea defender, could use a full season in the Championship to further his development and establish himself in senior football.

Tim Iroegbunam, a young midfielder from Aston Villa, would be a welcome addition to Norwich's squad and could impress with his abilities in central midfield.

Norwich have already signed a number of Premier League-experienced players this window and could be on the hunt for more.

The Canaries have started the season in decent form as they look to put last season’s underwhelming mid-table finish behind them.

In hopes of keeping up something like a positive run of form, David Wagner may look to the transfer window to add the finishing touches to his squad, with the fringes of Premier League squads the home to a host of experienced and young talents looking for more game time.

We look at FIVE Norwich could maybe target:

Teden Mengi

Mengi is still on the lookout for his next move after playing for Manchester United's PL 2 team so far this season. The 21-year-old is no stranger to the Championship - experiencing two different spells with Derby County and Birmingham City - but is getting to the point in his development where regular game time is a necessity.

Only playing in the United youth ranks last season, the defender would benefit from a return to senior-level football and hopefully an injury-free one at that.

At Norwich, experienced centre-backs Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy would offer a suitable learning experience for Mengi to hone his craft while playing for a team expected to be nearer the top-end of the Championship.

Bashir Humphreys

Another central defensive option, Humphreys is coming off the back of his first test in senior football as well as an international tournament.

The Chelsea defender played 12 times for German second-tier side SC Paderborn last season while playing four times for England in their U20 World Cup adventures, scoring in a 3-2 win against Uruguay. The highly-rated star is unlikely to force his way into the Chelsea eleven just yet and a full season in the Championship could do wonders for his development.

Tim Iroegbunam

Straight off the back of his first year in senior football with Queens Park Rangers, the Aston Villa youngster showcased his ability at this level on occasion despite the club languishing just above the relegation zone.

The 20-year-old played 32 times last campaign, scoring twice when he often operated in a midfield pairing under Gareth Ainsworth.

While Villa may want to retain the player as depth for their European ventures, another loan higher up the second tier would do his development wonders for a side expected to dominate the ball more often than not.

With the Canaries not blessed with lots of options in central midfield, particularly with the rumoured departure of Kenny McLean, Iroegbunam would be a welcome addition to the squad as a player looking to impress.

Samuel Bastien

Another central midfielder, Bastien, is a more experienced option, however, with experience in the Belgian and Italian top flight while boasting European pedigree.

The 26-year-old was a victim of Burnley's well-stocked squad last season, struggling to assert himself as a consistent first-team regular. He played 17 times for the Clarets but made just seven starts in the Championship. With game time even less likely in the Premier League, a second shot at English football with Norwich would be a beneficial move for both parties, as Norwich look to bolster their midfield options.

Tom Cannon

While Cannon is not short of admirers, the uncertainty surrounding Josh Sargent's future could mean Norwich throwing their hat into the ring at the final hour.

It was reported by Football Insider last week the USMNT international was of interest to Leeds United as they look to rebuild following their relegation back to the Championship. His departure would leave the Canaries with just Ashley Barnes and Adam Idah at their disposal.

While dependable options, neither player is clinical in front of goal and unlikely to score 20 times a season. Scoring eight times in 20 games for Preston last term, Cannon would be a superb addition to the frontline as a reliable source of goals.