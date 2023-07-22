Highlights Norwich City face a tougher challenge next season with relegated sides Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton all vying for promotion.

Norwich has made shrewd additions this summer, including Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy, and Jack Stacey, who could have a positive impact.

Norwich City should consider free agents Maxime Colin, Tariqe Fosu, Lucas Joao, and Britt Assombalonga to strengthen their squad.

Norwich City will be hoping to secure a much better league finish next season after falling short of the play-offs last term.

Their task of getting back to the Premier League has only got harder though, with relegated sides Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all likely to be in the promotion mix after appointing talented managers this summer.

It's not all doom and gloom for the Canaries though - because they have made some shrewd additions this summer with plenty of experienced faces coming in at Carrow Road.

Borja Sainz's injury is a real shame - but Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey could all make an excellent impact with the amount of experience they have under their belts.

Who has left Norwich City this summer?

As well as arrivals, there have also been departures, with Teemu Pukki perhaps the most notable departure in recent months.

Danel Sinani has also been released after failing to kick on after a bright loan spell at Huddersfield Town - and there was a lot of disappointment yesterday when it was announced that Bali Mumba had sealed a permanent switch to Plymouth Argyle.

Mumba had previously been tipped to secure a first-team spot and performed extremely well at Home Park last season, so his departure comes as a slight surprise.

Which free agents should Norwich City be targeting?

Some more signings in Norfolk could potentially improve the mood - and we take a look at four free agents they could look to bring in.

Maxime Colin

The French full-back remains a free agent following his departure from Birmingham City - but has enough Championship experience under his belt to be a good back-up option at Carrow Road.

Although the club currently have the likes of Max Aarons and new signing Stacey at their disposal, Ian Abrahams believes the former is close to securing a move to the English top flight.

The same reporter has claimed that West Ham United have held an interest in him throughout the summer and now they have sold Declan Rice, they could potentially have the money to get a deal for the Englishman over the line.

If he does go, with Mumba also departing, having a cheap addition like Colin in their side could be useful. The ex-Brentford man can operate at wing-back, full-back and in central defence, making him a valuable player to have.

Tariqe Fosu

With Sainz out of action, bringing in another winger may be ideal and Fosu may be an underrated signing if he comes in.

Proving to be an important player for Brentford during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, he will want to be a vital player in the second tier again but will need to improve his goalscoring record.

If he secures a move to Norwich, he could potentially do this if given the chance to shine, with the player previously showing that he can be a real threat in the final third in the EFL.

Only 27 too, he still has time to improve and is arguably coming into the peak years of his career, so there are plenty of reasons why the Canaries would benefit from securing his services.

Lucas Joao

He's probably one of the best free-agent forwards that the Canaries would realistically be able to get this summer.

The Angola international may have a poor injury record, but when he's fit and available, he can be a game-changer at this level and is particularly effective when he gets the ball to his feet.

He may not have been brilliant last season - but there are two key reasons for that. Firstly, he spent a decent chunk of the campaign on the bench and, secondly, he didn't suit Paul Ince's direct style of play.

Even if he spends a part of next season out injured, something that's likely to happen considering his injury record, he could easily get into double figures and that could make a real difference for David Wagner's side.

Britt Assombalonga

He may not have been prolific last season for either Adana Demirspor or Watford - but he is a proven goalscorer at this level and the Canaries should certainly be looking to recruit him to fill the void that Pukki has created with his departure.

Assombalonga has been a useful goalscorer at several clubs in the past including Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United - and his proven track record should make him a low-risk addition in Norfolk if he did come.

He may be 30 now - but that isn't too old and he's a lot younger than some of the other forward options in the free-agent market.

With this in mind, the DR Congo international should be on Wagner's radar.