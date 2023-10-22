Highlights Norwich City suffered a second-half collapse against Leeds United, losing the game and all three points.

The loss of key goalkeeper Angus Gunn due to injury was a blow for Norwich, and the severity of the injury is still unknown.

Despite the disappointing result, Norwich manager David Wagner found some positives in the team's performance and highlighted their energy, intensity, and the creation of opportunities.

Norwich City's inconsistent form continued on Saturday afternoon, as a second-half collapse from the Canaries saw Leeds United and Carrow Road hero Daniel Farke return north will all three points.

How did Norwich City perform against Leeds United?

David Wagner's side came into this home fixture with the Whites off the back of just two victories from their last eight encounters in all competitions, which has seen them falter in the Championship table compared to their blistering form prior to a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham on September 2nd.

The Yellows made the perfect start to this game too, with Shane Duffy profiting from some shoddy marking from Leeds' point of view, heading home a Gabriel Sara corner after just four minutes.

Sara, so influential to Norwich's system then doubled the advantage just minutes before the break, firing an effort past Illan Meslier after neatly weaving his way past a duo of Whites defenders.

Duffy would be at the centre of attention throughout the game, and after seeing a second goal chalked off before half-time, his deflection gave Leeds a leg up in the contest, before two individual strikes from Crysencio Summerville turned the game around and left the Canaries boss with plenty to ponder following the full-time whistle.

Loss of key man

Another body blow to Norwich over the course of the game was the loss of key shot-stopper Angus Gunn during the first-half, when Norwich were 1-0 in front.

Reports from the Scottish Sun state that the keeper, who had played every minute of Norwich's campaign before being substituted, had suffered a groin injury, which adds to Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke's potential problems leading up to the November international break.

Speaking to the 'Pink Un' post-match, Wagner was able to provide a brief update on the 27-year-old's injury, although the severity isn't known as of yet.

“It looks like a muscle injury. How serious it is? I can't say. For sure, he will have a scan on Monday,”

“But obviously it was serious enough in this game that he wasn't able to continue." Wagner added.

Wagner reflects on second-half collapse

Wagner was left frustrated by the manner of which Leeds were able to gain momentum in the second-half, apart from the fact Gunn's replacement George Long was left helpless when it came to the first of Summerville's strikes.

"What really hurts is the situations we conceded because the first one, we were very sloppy in the final third, where we have to show composure. We defended the three against three quite well, to narrow the centre and give them the wider areas, but from the cross we conceded the own goal.

“Second goal, I like to give credit to the player. It was a quality shot. And the third one is just wrong decision making. It's a free kick and we had three against one, on one side of the pitch, and we decided to play a long ball and in the next phase we decided to go on the front foot and press rather than drop.

Regardless, there were some aspects of the performance which pleased the Canaries boss despite many being critical over the recent run of form

"We have to take it on the chin. But performance-wise, this was back to our normal self, good energy, good intensity, creating opportunities.

“Not for me, but maybe for other people, because I'm the manager so it's my job to split this, to see on one side the result and feel that disappointment, but to see as well this was a good performance.​" He added.​​​​​​

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Where does this result leave Norwich City?

Norwich return to action on Tuesday as an in-form Middlesbrough side make the trip to Carrow Road, with the sides locked level on 17 points.