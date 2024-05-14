AEK Athens' Niclas Eliasson is reported to be a transfer target for Norwich City, who will have to battle with Nantes and PSV Eindhoven to get him, if they pursue a move for the winger.

Norwich's last game certainly suggested that they could do with an injection of attacking quality into their team. In fairness, it was Jonathan Rowe's first start since returning from injury, and the only other true attacker on the pitch was Josh Sargeant, but the point stands.

They might end up offloading some of the forward players on their books, with Celtic keen to sign Adam Idah permanently at the end of what has been a successful loan spell with the Glaswegian side. The Canaries would want a £5 million fee to let the Irish international leave, according to The Scottish Sun.

Indications that the forward areas are a massive priority for David Wagner's side in the summer haven't been overwhelming, but these latest reports linking Norwich to Eliasson certainly suggest that they are in the market for some talismanic talent.

Norwich in the picture to sign Niclas Eliasson

The Swedish forward has been reported to be a target for the Canaries this summer, according to Scandinavian outlet Fotboll Direkt. T

hey also claim that Ligue 1 team Nantes and former Eredivisie winners PSV remain among the clubs that are in the race for the 28-year-old.

Eliasson would be happy to stay where he is, in Greece, according to Fotboll Direkt, but he would like a pay increase because of his recent upturn in form. AEK want to hold on to their star winger if they can.

The price for the former Bristol City man, who played for three seasons with the Robins in the Championship, was said to be in €8.5 million region (£7.3 million) originally, but Direkt believe that a deal worth between €4-5 million (£3.4-4.3 million) would be enough to secure Eliasson's services.

While his form in European competitions - the Europa League - hasn't been so dazzling, the 28-year-old's 2023/24 league campaign has shown off his best attributes. Across 34 appearances in the Greek first division, he has directly contributed, with assists or the finishing touch, to 17 goals.

The winger's best attribute when playing for the Robins was his chance creation. In his final season with City (19/20) he assisted 12 goals and created 16 big chances, as per Sofascore, in 37 appearances - only 17 of them were starts.

That ability hasn't left him. He's created 17 big chances for AEK in the current campaign.

Niclas Eliasson's 23/24 league stats Apps 34 Starts 28 Goals 8 Conversion rate (%) 17 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Key passes per game 2.3 Stats taken from Sofascore

Adam Idah sale could finance the Niclas Eliasson deal for Norwich

If the Canaries get what they're reported to be asking for from Celtic for Idah, and the Swedish outlet is on the money with how much cheddar it would take to get Eliasson out of Athens, then it makes sense for them to use this money on adding the Swede to their attacking options.

Idah has become pretty much surplus to requirements under Wagner, and the Irishman's long contract will help his club in any sale negotiations.

There should be no worries over selling him, and, if they want to use that money on a forward, then Eliasson would be a good option to use it on.

One thing that Norwich would have to consider is Rowe. He can play on both wings, but has played on the right at some of the best points in his season. Likewise, the 28-year-old can operates from either flank, but he prefers the right too.

Both players are left-footed too, so that may muddle things even more.

There is that flexibility that both have, but it's something that Wagner would need to work out before going ahead with a full-on pursuit of Eliasson.