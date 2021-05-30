Norwich and Watford join Premier League duo in transfer tussle for 9-goal attacker

Norwich City and Watford are among a host of clubs that are keeping tabs on Espanyol’s Adrián Embarba.

The versatile attacker, who can play down the flanks or centrally, has enjoyed a great season for the La Liga 2 outfit, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists as the side secured an automatic return to the top-flight.

Such form has caught the eye, with Spanish outlet AS revealing that the newly-promoted duo are set to join the likes of Wolves, West Ham, Betis and Levante for the 29-year-old.

It’s unclear what sort of fee that Espanyol would demand for the player, although they paid Rayo Vallecano around €10m when they brought Embarba in during the January 2020 transfer window.

Interestingly though, the report claims that the player wants to stay at Espanyol following their promotion, although the update states that he wants a new deal that reflects his importance in the squad, with the interested clubs set to offer him a big increase if he does leave.

Both the Hornets and the Canaries are sure to be prioritising attacking additions as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The verdict

Embarba has been outstanding for Espanyol this season, so it’s no surprise he is attracting attention, although his form is in the second division.

The attacker is technically gifted and the fact he can play in various attacking positions is obviously going to appeal to a coach.

When you look at the clubs interested, you’d have to say that it would be a coup for Norwich or Watford to win the race for Embarba’s signature, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the summer.

