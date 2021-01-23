Norwich and Swansea battle Premier League side for 27-year-old midfielder

Norwich, Swansea and West Brom are all interested in signing Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mpanzu joined Luton from West Ham back in 2013, and has since gone onto make 276 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, helping them win promotion from The National League all the way through to the Championship.

Now however, it seems as though Mpanzu could be in line for a move elsewhere this month, with a potential battle for him signature on the cards.

According to this latest report, Championship duo Norwich and Swansea are both taking an interest in Mpanzu, with Premier League side West Brom also said to be keen on the midfielder.

Mpanzu’s contract at Kenilworth Road is set to expire at the end of this season, and it has been suggested that Luton could be willing to sell him this month to ensure they receive a fee, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

As things stand, Norwich and Swansea currently occupy the top two places in the Championship table, while West Brom are 19th in the Premier League standings, six points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Mpanzu does look as though he could be a decent signing for one of these three sides.

The holding midfielder has been an outstanding player for Luton in the past few seasons, coping with several steps up in division admirably.

As a result, you do feel as though the 27-year-old could be a solid and reliable option for one of these sides, and it is an opportunity he could well relish.

Indeed, given Norwich and Swansea currently find themselves in a promotion race, while West Brom are locked in a relegation battle, it could be argued that a move to one of Luton’s Championship rivals could be more appealing for Mpanzu in the current transfer window.