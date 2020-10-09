Norwich and Reading battling for Man City man with deal close

Norwich City and Reading are reportedly battling for Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere with a permanent deal expected to come next week.

The deadline for international transfers passed on Monday but EFL clubs can do domestic deals until the 16th of October.

Latibeaudiere is one player that could be on the move before the deadline next Friday and it appears he isn’t going to be short of suitors.

According to Manchester Evening News, City are in talks with both Norwich and Reading over a potential move for the defender.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is nearing his Etihad Stadium exit and a permanent deal is expected to be done next week.

Previous reports have also linked Championship trio Bournemouth, Bristol City, and Luton Town with Latibeaudiere but it appears as if their interest has fallen away.

The central defender is a product of the Man City academy but despite progressing through the age-group sides has never featured for the first team.

He spent last season out loan with Swiss side FC Twente but struggled to cement a place in the starting XI, featuring just six times in total.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a fantastic signing for either Norwich or Reading, particularly with the future in mind.

The 20-year-old’s career with Man City doesn’t seem to be set to progress any further so a move to Championship club looks a smart next step.

Latibeaudiere has got fantastic pedigree, featuring not just for his club’s age-group side but for England as well – most recently representing the U20s.