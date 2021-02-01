Norwich and Millwall players emerge on Huddersfield Town radar as 11pm deadline looms

Huddersfield have tabled loan offers for Millwall’s Matt Smith and Norwich City’s Josip Drmic, according to Football Insider.

The transfer window closes in under an hour, with Town looking to bolster their attacking options before the deadline.

According to Football Insider, the Terriers are looking to bring in one of Josip Drmic or Matt Smith on loan before the transfer window closes.

Drmic hasn’t made a single appearance for Norwich this season, having been frozen out by Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

The Swiss international has scored three goals in 24 games for the Canaries since arriving last season, and could be set to leave before the end of the window.

Matt Smith, meanwhile, has scored two goals in 20 league appearances for Millwall this season, but his contract at The Den expires at the end of the season.

The Verdict

Huddersfield will do well to get one of these two in before the window closes.

Smith is obviously the more proven option, and he brings real aerial threat and a physical presence to the table.

He is good in the air and knows the league well, but I would be surprised to see Millwall let him go now.

Drmic, meanwhile, has obviously been frozen out at Norwich, and you wouldn’t expect anything to get in the way of him potentially leaving.

He has got the quality to make an impact for Huddersfield, though? I doubt it.