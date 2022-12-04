Norwich and Middlesbrough join Newcastle United in Leeds United player pursuit

Norwich City and Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign exciting Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh, as detailed in a report from TeamTalk.

The Premier League outfit are open to offers for the young defender when January comes around, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The likes of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the exciting full-back who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.

TeamTalk’s latest report has not only mentioned the interest now coming from Norwich and Middlesbrough, but Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keeping an eye on his situation, whilst clubs from Italy and France are also monitoring.

Think you know everything about Middlesbrough FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Drameh has appeared just once in the Premier League thus far this season, which came in the form of a start in early September.

The verdict

It is no surprise that there are now lots of clubs who are keeping eye on his situation, and as January edges closer, it will be no surprise if there was even further interest.

Drameh proved to be one of the Championship’s most impressive full-backs last time out, meaning interest from the second-tier is warranted, whilst his incredibly high ceiling makes him an option for clubs in the top flight.

The young full-back proved to be an attacking threat for the Bluebirds last time out, whilst he met his defensive tasks with complete competence.

Drameh has an exciting future ahead of him, and the two Championship clubs will be hoping that the opportunity of immediate regular football may help them land the 20-year-old.