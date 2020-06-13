Norwegian figure names the PL club that Erling Haaland could join as Leeds United ready for promotion

Ex-Norway captain Jan Age Fjortoft has tipped Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to join Liverpool in the summer, despite links to Leeds United.

The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals in his first 11 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, but already it’s expected that he’ll leave in the summer with all of Liverpool, Manchester United, Leeds United and Real Madrid showing an interest.

Leeds emerged as surprise candidates to sign Haaland prior to his January move to Dortmund.

His father – Alf-Inge Haaland – was a professional footballer, who played for Leeds United from 1997 to 2000. Erling then was born in Leeds, and grew up a Leeds fans, with his Whites roots allegedly being the reason why he’s ruled himself out of a move to Manchester United.

Speaking in the Blood Red podcast, Fjortoft – who played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Barnsley in his playing career, explained why Haaland would be a good fit for Liverpool, and how the striker has no time for Manchester United:

“He would be a good fit for any club and for Liverpool he is good – when he speaks about United, he speaks about Leeds United!”

Haaland announced himself when he featured against Liverpool for RB Salzburg back in October.

“The first time I saw him live was at Anfield when he came on and I was amazed that this young kid created so much space,” continued Fjortoft.

“He scored one goal but he could have had three or four – he was unbelievable. I was amazed how he created space and how I define that is how his runs are wise and experienced.”

The verdict

Haaland to Leeds is a nice thought, but it has always seemed somewhat optimistic. It does however look likely that Haaland will move to England in the summer, or at least away from Dortmund.

He’s had a blistering start to life in Germany and he only looks to be getting better, and English football fans would no doubt like to see him on our shores.