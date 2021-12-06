Northampton’s Brady looks ahead to trip to promotion rivals Exeter

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has looked ahead to the trip to in-form Exeter City on Tuesday evening as third hosts second at St James Park.

Brady feels a 10-day break between games should be ‘advantage,’ he said via the Northampton Chronicle as they had time to rest and recuperate following win at Leyton Orient last weekend. Whereas Exeter City have played twice in same period, winning 2-1 against Bradford City in the FA Cup on Tuesday before losing by same scoreline at Cambridge United in the next round four days later.

The Grecians received a blow prior to this encounter as striker Sam Nombe suffered a hamstring injury during their second-round tie at the Abbey Stadium. But The Cobblers will have to be wary of the threat of 11 goal top scorer Matt Jay.

Matt Taylor’s side possess an impressive home record undefeated since March 13th and have only been defeated twice all season.

It is a game that managers and players want be involved in and will whet the appetite of the fans being a top of the table clash.

The Verdict

This match will not ultimately define both sides’ seasons, but Northampton Town could open up a four point gap over the Exeter City with victory here. The fixture demands and lack of squad depth could have a detrimental effect on The Grecians.

Also with longer preparation time Northampton may have the slight advantage, but if they take too long to acclimatize to the speed of the game it may be beyond them.