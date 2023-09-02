Highlights Northampton Town had an exceptional season in 2022/23, achieving promotion to League One and securing a third-place finish in League Two.

Northampton Town had an incredible season in 2022/23 as the club won promotion to League One and finished third in League Two.

The club will hope to maintain its status as a League One club following the 2023/24 season as it looks to build upon the success of last year under the stewardship of Jon Brady.

The success that Brady delivered to the club in the 2022/23 season with that third-place League Two finish got us thinking here at Football League World about who Lincoln’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Graham Carr – 41%

Graham Carr comes in as Northampton’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Carr was appointed manager in April 1985. His appointment came as the club had a terrible season in the old Fourth Division this season. The club was propelled into the old Third Division after he brought the old Fourth Division title to the club in his second full season.

Carr would manage the club for another three seasons while they were in the old Third Division, but would lose his job once they were relegated in 1990.

Carr would be in charge of 278 matches, winning 114, giving him a win percentage of 41%.

9 Kevin Wilson – 41.1%

Kevin Wilson was appointed manager of Northampton in October 1999.

Wilson would lead the club back to the old Second Division on the first attempt, as the club had been relegated the season before under the previous manager, Ian Atkins.

Wilson would keep the club in the old Second Division in their first season back in that division; however, following a poor start to the 2001/02 season, he would lose his job.

Wilson would win 42 of the 102 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 41.1%.

8 Jon Brady – 41.3%

The club's current manager, Jon Brady, is the eighth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Brady was appointed in March 2021 as the permanent manager of Northampton. He would be unable to stop the club from being relegated to League Two in that season as they lost their final game of the season to Blackpool, sealing their fate.

Brady would be unable to secure an immediate promotion back to League One as they lost the play-off semi-final to Mansfield Town.

Brady would finally guide the club back to League One in the 2022/23 season.

The Australian manager has a win percentage of 41.3%, as he has won 52 of the 126 fixtures he has been in charge of for the club.

*Brady's win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

7 Bob Dennison – 42.5%

Bob Dennison would be appointed in March 1949 and would have a good spell in charge of the club, yet he would bring no silverware to the club or gain promotion.

His best finish in charge of the club in the old Third Division South would be a second-place finish before he would leave the club in 1954.

Dennison would win a total of 108 out of 254 matches, giving him a win percentage of 42.5%.

6 Dave Smith – 42.7%

Dave Smith was the successor to Dennison in the managerial role of the club.

Smith was a player at the club from 1946 until 1951, when he would then join the coaching staff under Dennison.

Smith was viewed as the man to carry on the running of the team, and he would have an uneventful period as manager, with the major highlight being a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round.

Smith would manage a total of 241 games, winning 103, giving him a win percentage of 42.7%.

Northampton would be the only English side that Syd Puddefoot would be involved with as a coach or manager.

He was a coach in Turkey for Fenerbahce in 1932/33 and a manager at city rivals Galatasaray in 1933/34. His return to England was due to the birth of his son.

He joined Northampton in March 1937 and would manage the club for two years before a disagreement over club policy.

Puddefoot would manage a total of 98 games, winning 43, giving him a win percentage of 43.8%.

4 Jack Tresadern – 45.9%

Jack Tresadern would become manager of the club following his need to retire from playing while at the club due to a broken leg in 1926.

Tresadern would be in charge of the club from this point until October 1930 because he would leave the club for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tresadern would have a decent time as manager, yet he was unable to bring any success to the club during his 235 games, as he won 108 of them, giving him a win percentage of 45.9%.

3 Colin Calderwood – 47.7%

Colin Calderwood would have the joy of his first managerial appointment being at Northampton in 2003.

Calderwood would have a good tenure at the club, as he reached the play-offs twice in his first two seasons in charge, and in the third season, he would finally gain promotion from League Two as the club finished second in the division.

Calderwood would leave the club following this success for Nottingham Forest, having managed a total of 153 games, winning 73, giving him a win percentage of 47.7%.

2 Chris Wilder – 48.4%

Chris Wilder was appointed in January 2014 with the task of saving the club from relegation to the National League. Wilder would succeed in this challenge as he maintained their League Two status.

In his next season, he would lead the club to a mid-table finish in League Two. However, in his final season, he would win the League Two title despite the club's mounting financial difficulties.

Wilder would leave the club to join his boyhood club, Sheffield United, in May 2016, having led Northampton to the League Two title that same month.

Wilder would win 61 of the 126 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 48.4%.

1 Herbert Chapman – 50%

The club’s current best manager when it comes to win percentage is Herbert Chapman.

Chapman joined the club as a player-manager in September 1907 as the club looked for someone to change their fortunes after finishing bottom of the Southern League for consecutive seasons.

Chapman is viewed as a visionary among those involved with the club, as he brought structure to the style of the club, moved away from the tactics of the time, and looked to implement a counter-attacking style to be effective and allow the club to achieve some fantastic results.

Chapman would leave the club in 1912 to manage Leeds City.

Chapman would manage a total of 212 fixtures, winning 106, giving him a win percentage of 50%.